More than 1,900 students took the medical professional exam

With the aim of comprehensively evaluating the knowledge of Bachelor of Surgeons students and confirming the consolidation of the competencies established in the 2010 curriculum, the Secretariat of Medical Education (SEM) The UNAM Faculty of Medicine applied the professional examination corresponding to the 2024-1 period for a total of 1,939 students of the Faculty of Medicine and Schools of the System included in the Maximum Study House.

Dr. Armando Ortiz Montalvo, head of the SEM, explained that on January 8 and 9, the theoretical phase was held in the auditoriums of the Faculty of Medicine and the Automated Assessment Center of the UNAM-Tlatelolco Tower. During this stage, candidates answered 330 questions, divided into two blocks of four hours each.

On the other hand, of From 13 to 21 January, they presented the practical phase through Objective Structured Clinical Examination (OSCE) at the Center for Assessment and Certification of Health Competencies and six family medicine units of IMSS and family medicine clinics of ISSSTE. Six Clinical Stations in which the Supporter “Cares” to a standardized patient representing some pathology, and an evaluator at each station who evaluates the student’s performance.

Similarly, they indicated that the skills of critical thinking, clinical judgment, decision making and information management were assessed in the theoretical and practical stages; effective communication; Knowledge and application of biomedical, social medicine and clinical sciences in the practice of medicine; Clinical skills of diagnosis, prognosis, treatment and rehabilitation; Professionalism, Ethical Aspects and Legal Responsibilities, and population health and health systems, health promotion and disease prevention.

Regarding self-regulated and lifelong learning competencies, as well as personal development and growth, different questionnaires were applied to the students to know how they had developed them.

“My advice to the coming generations is not to worry. From the moment they enter the Faculty, they must bear in mind that, in five years, they will take professional examinations; “If they are successful in passing all their subjects, participating in academic progress assessment and following the instructions we have given them to strengthen their areas of opportunity, they will have the confidence needed to face this examination.” will be.”Recommended Dr. Ortiz Montalvo.

