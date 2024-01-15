More than 440,000 Starbucks-branded Christmas cups recalled due to risk of burns and cuts

(CNN) — Nestle USA is recalling more than 440,000 Starbucks-brand metal Christmas mugs because they may overheat or break when microwaved or filled with extremely hot liquid.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Thursday that there have been 12 cases of the cups overheating or breaking, resulting in 10 injuries. The injuries included nine serious burns and blisters on fingers or hands and a cut on one finger. One of these injuries required medical attention.

The holiday mug sets were not sold in Starbucks stores, but online and at stores such as Target, Walmart, and military retail outlet Nexcom. Various gift sets were sold from November 2023 to January 2024 for approximately US$10, US$13, or US$20.

The four gift sets contained a ceramic mug covered with a Starbucks-branded metallic coating, which came in 11oz and 16oz sizes. The 2023 holiday gift sets were Starbucks Holiday Gift Set with 2 Mugs, Starbucks Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, Starbucks Peppermint and Classic Hot Cocoa and Mug, and Starbucks Holiday Blend Coffee and Mug.

The CPSC said customers should stop using the cups immediately. You can return them to the place where they were purchased or contact Nestlé USA for a full refund.

On Nestlé USA’s contact page, customers should scroll down to “Leave us a message”, click on ‘Complaint’, select ‘Recall’ from the drop-down menu, enter a mug or code gift set identifier Must attach a photo, complete the form and submit it,” CPSC said.