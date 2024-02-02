More than 5 thousand customers enjoy the television revolution with Claro TV+

Claro TV, the country’s best and most complete television service, has revolutionized Claro TV+ by becoming a more innovative entertainment experience. It integrates multiple streaming services and live local and international channels into a single platform that customers can enjoy from the comfort of their home or wherever they are, through any mobile device with an internet connection.

Since last November, more than 5,000 customers have enjoyed the most complete service on the market and its innovative features, available to all who want to enhance their entertainment experience. The ones that stand out the most among customers are:

Direct access to the best apps including YouTube, Netflix, Prime Video. In addition to live streaming programming with a large catalog of on-demand content, Claro Video’s free series and movies; That includes all Paramount+ content, additional packages, app downloads, music and video games with Google Play.

Mobility, they can take the TV everywhere. All live TV channels run wherever you are, from mobile apps or from the web so you can watch your favorite programs through any device.

Sharif Quinones, Manager of Fixed Marketing and Data Consumer Segment, expressed: “We once again fulfill our commitment to continue innovating the portfolio of products and services, adapting to the changing needs of our customers and thus continuing to offer them practical Happy to do.” Alternative and innovative with many advantages in this era of connectivity and digital transformation, which allows them to fully enjoy the best experience on the network with the largest coverage and highest speeds in the country.

About plans and prices

It is possible to enjoy all these new features and benefits at the same price as the previous plans. Find all the details on the company’s website www.claro.com.do.