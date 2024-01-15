More than 500 people were stranded at the stations of the Merida cable car (video)

Courtesy X: @leoperiodista

The world’s highest Merida cable car suffered a technical fault on the night of February 14, leaving more than 500 tourists stranded at La Montaña station, located more than 2,452 meters above sea level.

As reported by users through social networks, the incident occurred in the afternoon, when the cable car stopped in the first section that connects Barinitas to La Montaña. Visitors, many of whom were couples celebrating Valentine’s Day, had to wait in freezing conditions until cable car staff began their descent slowly and safely, following safety protocols.

Disembarkation continues, with each journey taking 40 minutes, meaning some tourists spend more than six hours at the station until they are fully evacuated. Some of them expressed their discomfort and disappointment over the bad experience that ruined their romantic day.

Mukumbari cable car system authorities have not issued any official statement on the causes of the failure or the measures being taken to prevent its recurrence.



