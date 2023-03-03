More than 750 million people watched esports last year

Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The esports statistics site Esports Charts published the report of the ten most watched esports tournaments from January to date, and the data showed that the popularity of video game competitions is focused on five great titles. It should be noted that transmissions from China are not included in the registry.

The tournament that topped the list is, once again, worlds. The World Cup League of Legends that the previous year was played in Mexico and the United States is once again the most watched esports event of the year and the most popular of all, with a sum of 191.94 million hours watched throughout the entire event (143 hours of transmission ), which began on September 29 in CDMX and ended on November 5 in San Francisco. In addition, the final of the same, which DRX and T1 played, had the peak of viewers of all 2022, with 5,147,701 people watching at the same timewhich set a record in Riot Games’ MOBA.

Photo by Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games

The podium of the table is completed by two tournaments of Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, which is positioned as the second most popular video game, being a mobile title and showing the growth they are having in the competitive environment. They are MPL Indonesia Season 9 and 10. The first one had 82.27 million hours watched, and the second one is on its heels with 80.92 million. Both were played at the beginning of the year through a franchise system, they distribute $300,000 dollars and have eight teams. There are eight weeks of the regular season, then it is defined in the playoffs and in both the same teams reached the final: RRQ Hoshi and ONIC Esports, who shared the titles.

Something to note is that Mobile Legeds tournaments rank second to fifth in the table that measures the maximum peak of concurrent viewers. With more than two million are the MPL Indonesia Season 9, the MLBB SEA Cup 2022, the MPL Indonesia Season 10, and the 41st SEA Games MLBB.

The LoL makes its appearance again with the best league in the world: the LCK of South Korea. The Spring 2022 tournament in which T1 was crowned had more than 300 hours of streaming and more than 74 million hours viewed. While the Summer one occupies the eighth position with 66 million hours viewed.

Counter Strike he could not miss it, and he says he is present with his two Majors: the IEM Rio that Outsiders won, with 69.52 million hours viewed, ranks fifth. There were almost 127 hours of transmission and it was held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. It was the first to reach Latin America, and in total distributed $1,250,000 dollars. In sixth place is the PGL Major Antwerp, which was won by FaZe Clan, with 68 million hours viewed. It was played in Belgium during March and there were a million dollars in prizes. Both were very important for Argentina because 9z participated in both.

PGL

The International It is the most important tournament in Dota 2, and although in 2022 it did not have as high a prize pool (19 million) as in previous editions (more than 42), it is a subscriber to the list and cannot be missing. In 120 hours of transmission, there were 67.74 million hours watched in the event that was played in Singapore and that crowned Tundra Esports. It also had a peak of 1,751,086 simultaneous viewers.

Ninth place is occupied by VALORANT Champions: The second World Cup of Riot Games’ tactical FPS had a peak of one and a half million simultaneous viewers, and there were 60 million viewers throughout the 115 hours of broadcast. The champion was the Brazilian squad LOUD, and from Argentina KRÜ Esports and Leviatán were present.

The table of the ten most watched esports tournaments of the year according to Esports Charts.

In last place, once again is a tournament of League of Legends: the Mid-Season Invitational. It’s a kind of mid-season mini World Cup played by the champions of each region. In 2022 it was played in South Korea, and in 81 hours of transmission there were 48 million hours viewed. It also had a peak of almost 2.2 million viewers at the same time.

2022 has been a great year for esports worldwide, in which new brands and new figures have entered, and in which we have witnessed great events and tremendous shows. And although it seems that electronic sports have been mainstream for a long time, the reality is that it is only the beginning of something that promises to be much bigger.