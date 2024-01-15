More than 850 thousand Dominicans abroad will be able to vote in the May elections

The Central Electoral Board (JCE) reported that for the presidential and congressional elections of Sunday, May 19, 2024, in the Dominican Republic they are able to vote for 7,281,763 voters and abroad they are able to vote for 863,785 Dominicans, for a total of 8,145,548 Are. Voters at general level.

Regarding the impact of voting abroad, if compared with the number of voters per province at the local level, it would represent the second district where the most Dominican men and women are able to vote, second only to the province of Santo Domingo. Is ahead, whose number is 1,649,032 voters. ,

The electoral body points out that for the last municipal elections held on Sunday, February 18, 8,105,151 voters were eligible to vote, a figure that included Dominicans who registered abroad.

This update and registration of the electoral roll was carried out on the basis of Resolution 54-2023 on change of residence, closure of registration and registration abroad for electoral purposes for the ordinary general elections of 2024, which provides for the closure of the electoral roll in paragraph 1. Addresses to. Register Outdoor on 21st January 2024 at 7:00 PM.

At the division level in terms of population segments, the institution indicates that in the general registry there are 4,176,365 women eligible to vote (51%) and 3,969,183 men eligible to vote (49%).

Regarding the number of women who vote on Dominican soil, they total 3,713,461 (51%), and men total 3,568,302 men (49%).

While on the overseas registry, 462,904 women (54%) and 400,881 men (46%) have the ability to vote.

Santo Domingo has the highest number of voters

For the elections scheduled for May 19, Santo Domingo province has the highest number of voters, at 1,649,032 voters; While Santiago has 785,287; National District, 794,080; La Vega, 318,532; Duarte Province, 234,553; San Cristobal, 441,258; Peravia, 140,956; Espaillat, 191,403; Puerto Plata, 258,042; Monsignor Noel, 144,045.

It is followed by San Pedro de Macoris, 229,372; Valverde, 116,738; La Romana, 189,231; Sister Mirabal, 84,835; Azua, 172,801; Maria Trinidad Sanchez, 113,091; Sanchez Ramirez, 126,090; Barahona, 135,743; Monte Cristi, 82,552; La Altagracia, 186,886; San Juan, 192,039.

Then there is Bahoruko, 76,436; Monte Plata, 142, 460; Santiago Rodriguez, 49,639; Greater Herd, 73,367; Samana, 81,061; El Cebo, 63,596; Dajabon, 52,824; Independence, 38,238; San José de Ochoa, 52,519; Elias Pina, 45,337 and Pedernales, 19,720.

America has the highest figure abroad

While abroad, the United States is the country with the most voters eligible to vote, with a total of 613,340 Dominicans; Spain is in second place with 107,861; in Puerto Rico, 43,748; Italy, 20,421; Panama, 11,464; Switzerland, 8,689; Chile, 6,232; Venezuela, 5,168; San Martín, 5,075; Canada, 4,788; Germany, 3,580; Curaçao, 3,543; Netherlands, 3,271; Aruba, 2,735.

There is also Argentina, 2,639; French Guiana, 2,383; US Virgin Islands, figure 2,162; Antigua and Barbuda, 2,129; France 1,697; Guadeloupe, 1,367; Turks and Caicos Islands, 1,309; Belgium, 1,183; England, 1,163; Mexico, 1,102; British Virgin Islands, 814; Austria, 796; Uruguay, 721.

They continue to Bonaire, 697; Costa Rica, 629; Luxembourg, 418; Martinique, 368; Anguilla, 332; Ecuador, 315; Peru, 237; Greece, 219; Colombia, 169; Guatemala, 169; Brazil, 161; Saint Kitts and Nevis, 110 and other countries 581.