More than an action story, this movie on Netflix creates a world and will fascinate and disturb you for 115 minutes

“The Offenders” is an exquisite film about silly people. Here, everyone has some connection with the most varied types of crime, from extortion to homicide, passing through serious bodily injury and, of course, the trafficking of alcoholic beverages, a real plague during the time when Prohibition was in force in the United States. , between January 17, 1920 and December 5, 1933, banned with a stroke of the pen by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt (1882-1945), welcomed by Congress. Incidentally, the most immediate effect of the abolition of the measure — a somewhat irrational effort aimed at curbing the collateral evils of galloping poverty that had lasted since the end of the First World War (1914-1918), such as domestic violence and minor crimes offensive potential, such as thefts and looting — was an accelerated and constant drop in the number of deaths as a result of beverages manufactured without observing minimum hygiene criteria, not to mention the simple negligence of owners of clandestine stills, who mixed substances in the preparations. capable of making production yield, like gasoline, undetectable to the senses of the average consumer, but lethal nonetheless.

Taking this fragment of American history as a basis, the Australian John Hillcoat made “The Offenders” an unusual plot. Six years earlier, “A Proposal”, also of his own making, had as its axis a trio of marginal brothers who, moved by a life pulsion, faced a powerful man, determined to make the law be fulfilled, and coincidences did not stop there. As in 2006, in the 2012 feature, Hillcoat makes use of the partnership with musician Nick Cave, author of the two scripts, and Guy Pearce, who steals the scene in both films. In “The Offenders”, the director makes his favorite bad guy a somewhat affected guy — but a real man — and offers Tom Hardy, Jason Clarke and Shia LaBeouf the status of supporting characters without which the plot would go awry, composing a playful proposal where these characters switch roles without any ceremony. The brucutus trio formed, in a decreasing degree, by Forrest, Howard and Jack Bondurant, which compared to the two older brothers is nothing more than a dead fly, becomes famous for challenging (and corrupting) the authorities of Franklin County, in the west of Virginia, bottling and distributing corn and apple spirits during Prohibition. Everything goes smoothly, with each one playing their part in the enterprise, until Agent Charley Rakes, from Pearce, a member of the FBI, arrives to end the good life of the rogues.

In a performance designed to crush stereotypes, Pearce brings Rakes to life wearing well-cut suits, a Valentino hairstyle, hair dyed a hideous black and, most importantly, distilling good manners, even with those he knows he will have serious problems with if he is really willing. to put an end to the Bondurant grievances. This is the moment when “The Offenders” takes off, with Pearce imbuing one of cinema’s most enigmatic anti-heroes with a haughty spirit hidden behind a figure who knows better than anyone how to get used to the aridity of his new medium. As the film unfolds — and the hypnotic print of Guy Pearce leaves it —, the presence of Jessica Chastain, exceptionally beautiful, as the former dancer Maggie, who left the glamor of Chicago nightclubs in search of a more peaceful and is loudly disappointed. Maggie’s involvement with Hardy’s character, whose bar she takes over, tempers the long narrative gaps in the story, which never loses its freshness or cadence, however. Jack, in turn, is enchanted by the exotic beauty of Bertha, the naive daughter of the local pastor, whom he only dares to approach after he becomes rich. The scene in which LaBeouf’s character looks for her during the service denotes the candor of other times, in which a girl’s bare feet were capable of provoking almost savage reactions in a well-behaved boy.

The war that ensues, not exactly between good and evil, but which opposes sides that compete for the primacy of a right they do not have, gives the dimension of hatred that only the voracious appetite for power, whatever that may be, is capable of erecting and to sustain. In “The Offenders”, yet another marvel of cinema about America’s wounds that never close, John Hillcoat brings to the scene reflections on the bellicose and armamentist nature of the United States, as well as the tendency that a certain stratum of society in that country has developed in terms of becoming fly in champion of the good, the beautiful and the fair. If the grain of wheat does not die, it will never be food, but for that the sun must have the strength to dissipate even the most stubborn clouds.

Film: The Offenders

Direction: John Hillcoat

Year: 2012

Gender: Drama/Action

Note: 9/10