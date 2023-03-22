More than half of Americans are Taylor Swift fans, survey finds

A company survey morning consult released last week revealed that more than half of the adult population of the United States is considered fan of the singer Taylor Swift.

The survey done in preparation for the tour The Ages, which began last Friday, the 17th, pointed out that 53% of North Americans identify themselves as “fans” of the singer, while 16% say they are “avid fans” of the artist. Among them, 44% consider themselves “swifties”, name given to the fandom from the singer.

Women make up 52% ​​of Taylor’s avid fans, while 48% are men. Furthermore, 74% of them are white, 13% are black, 9% are Asian and 4% are members of other races. The survey also showed that the average age of fans of the voice of anti hero is 26 years old.

On the political spectrum, 55% of the artist’s fan base consider themselves Democrats, 23% say they are politically independent and 23% are Republicans. It is worth noting that, in 2020, Taylor supported the election of Joe Bidenfrom the Democratic Party, to the presidency of the United States.

Fans Rank Taylor Swift’s Albums

The research of morning consult even revealed that 73% of avid Taylor Swift fans cite the song as the main reason why they like the singer. 50% mention live performances and music videos, while 42% say they identify with the artist.

The survey also asked fans – and the rest of those surveyed – to answer the question “What is Taylor Swift’s best album?”. The responses formed two distinct rankings, which crowned the record 1989from 2015, as the singer’s best work.

Best Taylor Swift album, according to avid fans of the singer

1989 – 15%

Taylor Swift (debut) – 14%

Fearless – 12%

Red – 10%

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – 7%

Midnights – 7%

Red (Taylor’s Version) – 7%

Lover – 5%

Speak Now – 5%

Folklore – 4%

Reputation – 4%

Evermore – 3%

Taylor Swift’s Best Album, According to US Adult Population

1989 – 7%

Fearless – 7%

Taylor Swift (debut) – 6%

Red – 5%

Fearless (Taylor’s Version) – 4%

Evermore – 2%

Lover – 2%

Midnights – 2%

Red (Taylor’s Version) – 2%

Reputation – 2%

Speak Now – 2%

Folklore – 1%

*Intern under the supervision of Charlise Morais