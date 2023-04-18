More than ten thousand people enjoyed the eSport Córdoba Fest

More than ten thousand people gathered last Saturday, April 15, in the Blue Pavilion of the Fair Complex to experience the eSports Cordoba Fest 2023where the finals of the electronic sports competitions that are part of the Cordoba eSports Program.

Both video game lovers and the general public experienced a high impact gaming experience in the province.

The finals of the Cordoba Cup of Electronic Footballof the Minecraft Intercollegiate League and of the League of Legends and Valorant tournamentsnarrated by casters who broadcast live on broadcast spaces and channels of the gamer world.

The assistants were not only spectators, but also participated in lightning competitions of Just Dance and FreeFire, Retro arcades and fighting game consoles, exhibition and testing of games from local industries, virtual reality spaces and augmented reality actions.

who approached the fair complex They enjoyed different attractions in the open air proposed by institutions, entities and companies that accompanied this activity. Among them, prominent gamers V Racing drivers accompanied to live motoring simulators. The analog was also present with a traveling gym and stationary bike station that crush PET bottles to help raise awareness about recycling. In addition, various institutional and governmental spaces offered informative and interactive proposals, set with live music sets by DJ’s next to food trucks that accompanied the activity with a varied gastronomic offer.

The winners of the eSports Córdoba Fest 2023

Minecraft Intercollegiate League

After eliminatory rounds, where more than 300 schools from all over the Province participated, the result was as follows:

1 – Puerta del Sol Institute (Oncativo)

2 – President Miter School (Río Tercero)

3 – Gabriel Taborin School (Córdoba)

4 – San Pedro Apóstol (Córdoba)

2nd Edition League of Legends Tournament

A total of 108 teams played qualifying rounds, in all disciplines. The two finalists and champions and runners-up were:

1st – eSports Workshops

2º – The Gulps

The semifinals were completed by Rebel Fox Gaming and Belgrano eSports.

2nd FIFA Cordoba Cup

All the final instances were disputed in person. The podium was made up of:

1st – Marcos Serranos- Club Leones – Sports, Agrarian, Social and Library

2nd – Julian Nill – Nill FC (Córdoba)

3rd – Leonardo Molina – Luro and July 30 (Cintra)

Valorant: 16 teams participated, with close to 100 players from all over the country. The final instance was held virtually and the winning team was Wild eSportswho won 2-0 at Ebro Gaming.

Workshops – Belgrano: In the final showmatch, Talleres beat Belgrano in a penalty shootout 4-2, after drawing 0-0 in the match played virtually, between 11 players per side.

Just Dance: The winner in the dance competition was Facundo Quinteros.