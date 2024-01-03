Moshgan Mehrami, the beauty therapy guru who transforms celebrities for Goya Awards

it’s been a long time since then red carpet It’s a business that goes far beyond deciding with more or less discretion who was the best or worst dressed of the night. A well-preserved style can lead to a fruitful collaboration between the actress and the brand responsible for the design and can even influence the visibility, influence and work the work reaches a certain person. Celebrities. Therefore, all kinds of actresses, models, singers and artists take careful care of their attendance at these events, even dedicating Several weeks to prepare, With stylists and other professionals, look they will defend On duty on the red carpet.

In the midst of awards season, actors and actresses take maximum care of their appearance, and begin their preparations weeks before the event. If choosing the right outfit or the most attractive make-up are two tasks that have an impact at first glance, ‘task’ goes much further, including TeaBeauty treatments, touch-ups And, sometimes, even have to go through the operating room. in spain, doctor Moshgan Mehrami She is a guru of aesthetic medicine trusted by many national faces before important award ceremonies such as the Goya. Their regular customers include Paco Leon, Maggie Sivantos, Mina El Hammani, Berta Vazquez, Gala Gonzalez, John Cortazarena or the same Paris Hilton And during awards season, new names are added to the list that require their services to shine on the red carpet.

“The usual thing is to start the treatments at least a month in advance. This way you can do them little by little and there will be no trace of the scar by the big day,” explains Mahrami. Harper’s Bazaar, As he explains, the most requested procedures in his clinic by both men and women are “Facials and mesotherapy with vitamins and skin booster To give shine, hydration and that effect shine A lot of attention is paid to the skin before the red carpet.” It’s this last technique, in fact, that she recommends for anyone who wants to improve the appearance of the skin and vice versa, celebrities, They can only afford one procedure.

However, the technique that has made Dr. Mahrami famous, Moss Lips, a practically painless treatment that enhances the size of the lips With hyaluronic acid makes them look hydrated, profiled and above all, natural. Pursuing naturalness is what best defines this expert’s work, she assures, He has refused to treat very famous clients because “they have been injected so much that doing anything else with them would be worse.” “Knowing how to say no is key to honesty and good practice in aesthetic medicine,” he explains.

Even more so at a time when Instagram filters and social networks shape many of the requests he receives in his clinics in Madrid and Ibiza. “It makes me sad because ever since the topic of filters started there have been people who don’t accept themselves in the mirror. Some people come in with their photo with a filter and ask you for a treatment that will make them look like that filter. “I don’t like to rely on them to decide what treatment to do.”

Evaluate each customer taking their skin into account age, sun damage, laxity and depth of wrinkles This is how Mahrami chooses specific treatments that achieve “the best version of each individual.” Asked if there are any that are best avoided before a big event like the next Goya red carpet, experts advise Postpone “invasive treatments that risk injury”, However in most cases the result is so natural that all you need is a touch of concealer to get ready for the big date. And, according to her, although makeup is essential to shine in these types of events, it is essential that the skin is well prepared beforehand. “Beautiful, clinically cared-for skin will make any makeup look more flattering.”

winner of National Aesthetic Medicine Awards 2023, Moshgan Mahrami is one of the most prominent names in this field in our country, despite the fact that he only established his first clinic in Ibiza five years ago. Because of the satisfaction of helping patients feel better about themselves, the doctor decided to change her career and move to the ER, where she had worked for 13 years after specializing in family and community medicine. ,Sometimes correcting an abnormality caused by a stroke or removing a scar caused by an accident or abuse can make you feel as happy as if you were starting over. And that’s the thing I love most about my profession,” he says. If years ago celebrities They tried to hide that they had gone through the hands of a professional to improve their body and it was practically taboo to recognize that a more beautiful face or body was not the result of nature, now interpreting these techniques as “care, is referred to as “care”. The gift we give ourselves.” To become the best version of ourselves.” An upgraded version that’s fit to walk on the world’s best red carpets.