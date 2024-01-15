Mossad chief to meet mediators in Qatar on Friday to negotiate release of Israeli hostages in Gaza

File photo of Mossad chief David Barnia (Reuters/Amir Cohen)

israeli spy chief david barniawill travel on friday Queue meeting with mediators who are trying to ensure A stop fire Also includes the release of hostages in GazaAccording to a statement released Thursday by the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Barnia will meet his American counterpart, CIA Director bill burnsWith the Prime Minister of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and with the head of Egypt’s intelligence services, Abbas Kamel, According to the statement.

“The meeting of senior officials will take place within the framework of the talks in Doha and aims to advance efforts to return the abducted people,” he said.

For the same purpose, the State Secretary will also reach Israel from Cairo tomorrow. Antony Blinken, Who announced today that he has introduced a resolution in the UN Security Council in which, for the first time, the US specifically calls for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza, after opposing three resolutions from other countries.

There is no certainty whether it will be voted on tomorrow, nor whether it will have the support of nine countries and there will be no veto from any permanent member country, two prerequisites for any resolution to be approved.

Furthermore, Blinken made it clear that the ceasefire “will be linked to the release of hostages” in the hands of Hamas, although release is no longer a precondition, as earlier versions of the text appeared; Revised up to six times over a month.

Friends and relatives of Israeli hostages still held by Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip join a march for their release in Tel Aviv, Israel (AP Photo/Ariel Shalit)

In Tel Aviv, Blinken will also talk with Israeli government leaders on “the need to guarantee the defeat of Hamas.” Rafa, in a way that “Protect the civilian population”as well as “U.S. and international efforts to dramatically increase and sustain the delivery of humanitarian assistance to civilians,” a State Department statement detailed.

After being halted for more than a month, ceasefire talks resumed indirectly between the parties a week ago, when Hamas sent them a proposal. He described the counterproposal toward Israel as “unrealistic.” In which the Islamist group continued to demand, in three stages, a permanent ceasefire and Israeli troops leaving the Strip.

Hamas political bureau member Osama Hamadasaid yesterday that Israel’s reaction to their latest proposal “has been generally negative”, in line with Hebrew media, which had predicted at least two weeks of talks and Qatar’s assurances that any progress would be It’s still too early to talk. ,

Death toll near Gaza after more than five months of war 32,000 people, Most of them are women and children. More than half the population suffers from “catastrophic” food shortages and about 210,000 people in the north are already they’re hungryAs reported a few days ago in a food insecurity report supported by the United Nations.

100 hostages were exchanged for 240 Palestinian prisoners during Truce For a week at the end of November. israel It is claimed that 130 prisoners remain Horoscope33 of whom may have died.

(With information from EFE and Reuters)