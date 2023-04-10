Most downloaded games of March 2023 on PS Store, led by Resident Evil 4 Remake

The physical format may continue in top form, although it is a fact that digital games are gaining more and more weight in the industry. And March 2023 represents a new example, as confirmed by Sony this afternoon on PlayStation Blog.
As usual, the rankings of the most downloaded games of the past month are now available on PS5, PS4, PS VR2 and PS VR, as well as the F2P (free) titles available on Sony PlayStation.
Without a doubt, there are four names to highlight. First of all, Resident Evil 4 Remake, the new version of Capcom’s classic survival horror. It is the most downloaded PS5 game of March 2023 in the Sony digital store.
Resident Evil 4 Remake – launch trailer
What has been harvested by WWE 2K23 (the new wrestling installment) and MLB The Show 23, the baseball simulator from sony. For its part, Minecraft shines in the PS4 ranking.
In this link you can know so much the data related to Europe (which we show you below)such as the sales rankings of the United States and Canada.
Most downloaded games of March 2023 on PS Store
PS5 games
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- Hogwarts Legacy
- GTA V
- FIFA 23
- F1 22
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- WWE 2K23
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
- NBA 2K23
- year 1800
- Resident Evil Village
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
- cyberpunk 2077
- Football Manager 2023
- Resident Evil 3 Remake
- The Last of Us Part I
- Monster Hunter Rise
- Gran Turismo 7
- It Takes Two
ps4 games
- Minecraft
- EA Sports UFC 4
- FIFA 23
- The Forest
- F1 22
- red dead redemption 2
- GTA V
- NBA 2K23
- Resident Evil 4 Remake
- The Last of Us Part II
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Remastered
- The Crew 2
- tekken 7
- Dead Island: Definitive Edition
- WWE 2K23
- Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Gang Beasts
ps vr2 games
- Pavlov
- VR Kayaking: Mirage
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
- Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
- Drums Rock
- PISTOL WHIP
- Synth Riders
- Swordman VR
- Horizon: Call of the Mountain
- Job Simulator
PSVR games
- Beat Saber
- SUPERHOT VR
- Batman: Arkham VR
- Sniper Elite VR
- Job Simulator
- The Walking Dead Onslaught
- Arizona Sunshine
- Astro Bot Rescue Mission
- PlayStation VR Worlds
- Creed: Rise to Glory
Free to play (F2P)
- Fortnite
- Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
- Rocket League
- Fall Guys
- the sims 4
- eFootball 2023
- destiny 2
- Apex Legends
- Overwatch 2
- Kart Rider: Drift
These rankings only include European data, as well as downloads made by the official Sony PlayStation store. That is Sales data in physical format is NOT included.
Does any of this information surprise you? PlayStation digital sales? What game will be the best seller on the PS Store during the month of April? We’ll find out soon enough, but it’s clear that Resident Evil 4 Remake still has a lot to say on PS5 and PS4.