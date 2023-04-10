Most downloaded games of March 2023 on PS Store, led by Resident Evil 4 Remake

The physical format may continue in top form, although it is a fact that digital games are gaining more and more weight in the industry. And March 2023 represents a new example, as confirmed by Sony this afternoon on PlayStation Blog.

As usual, the rankings of the most downloaded games of the past month are now available on PS5, PS4, PS VR2 and PS VR, as well as the F2P (free) titles available on Sony PlayStation.

Without a doubt, there are four names to highlight. First of all, Resident Evil 4 Remake, the new version of Capcom’s classic survival horror. It is the most downloaded PS5 game of March 2023 in the Sony digital store.

What has been harvested by WWE 2K23 (the new wrestling installment) and MLB The Show 23, the baseball simulator from sony. For its part, Minecraft shines in the PS4 ranking.

In this link you can know so much the data related to Europe (which we show you below)such as the sales rankings of the United States and Canada.

Most downloaded games of March 2023 on PS Store

PS5 games

  1. Resident Evil 4 Remake
  2. Hogwarts Legacy
  3. GTA V
  4. FIFA 23
  5. F1 22
  6. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  7. WWE 2K23
  8. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  9. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty
  10. NBA 2K23
  11. year 1800
  12. Resident Evil Village
  13. Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege
  14. cyberpunk 2077
  15. Football Manager 2023
  16. Resident Evil 3 Remake
  17. The Last of Us Part I
  18. Monster Hunter Rise
  19. Gran Turismo 7
  20. It Takes Two

ps4 games

  1. Minecraft
  2. EA Sports UFC 4
  3. FIFA 23
  4. The Forest
  5. F1 22
  6. red dead redemption 2
  7. GTA V
  8. NBA 2K23
  9. Resident Evil 4 Remake
  10. The Last of Us Part II
  11. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2
  12. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
  13. The Last of Us Remastered
  14. The Crew 2
  15. tekken 7
  16. Dead Island: Definitive Edition
  17. WWE 2K23
  18. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
  19. Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
  20. Gang Beasts

ps vr2 games

  1. Pavlov
  2. VR Kayaking: Mirage
  3. The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution
  4. Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
  5. Drums Rock
  6. PISTOL WHIP
  7. Synth Riders
  8. Swordman VR
  9. Horizon: Call of the Mountain
  10. Job Simulator

PSVR games

  1. Beat Saber
  2. SUPERHOT VR
  3. Batman: Arkham VR
  4. Sniper Elite VR
  5. Job Simulator
  6. The Walking Dead Onslaught
  7. Arizona Sunshine
  8. Astro Bot Rescue Mission
  9. PlayStation VR Worlds
  10. Creed: Rise to Glory

Free to play (F2P)

  1. Fortnite
  2. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0
  3. Rocket League
  4. Fall Guys
  5. the sims 4
  6. eFootball 2023
  7. destiny 2
  8. Apex Legends
  9. Overwatch 2
  10. Kart Rider: Drift

These rankings only include European data, as well as downloads made by the official Sony PlayStation store. That is Sales data in physical format is NOT included.

Does any of this information surprise you? PlayStation digital sales? What game will be the best seller on the PS Store during the month of April? We’ll find out soon enough, but it’s clear that Resident Evil 4 Remake still has a lot to say on PS5 and PS4.

