Most downloaded games of March 2023 on PS Store, led by Resident Evil 4 Remake

The physical format may continue in top form, although it is a fact that digital games are gaining more and more weight in the industry. And March 2023 represents a new example, as confirmed by Sony this afternoon on PlayStation Blog.

As usual, the rankings of the most downloaded games of the past month are now available on PS5, PS4, PS VR2 and PS VR, as well as the F2P (free) titles available on Sony PlayStation.

Without a doubt, there are four names to highlight. First of all, Resident Evil 4 Remake, the new version of Capcom’s classic survival horror. It is the most downloaded PS5 game of March 2023 in the Sony digital store.

VIDEO Resident Evil 4 Remake – launch trailer

What has been harvested by WWE 2K23 (the new wrestling installment) and MLB The Show 23, the baseball simulator from sony. For its part, Minecraft shines in the PS4 ranking.

In this link you can know so much the data related to Europe (which we show you below)such as the sales rankings of the United States and Canada.

Most downloaded games of March 2023 on PS Store

PS5 games

Resident Evil 4 Remake Hogwarts Legacy GTA V FIFA 23 F1 22 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 WWE 2K23 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty NBA 2K23 year 1800 Resident Evil Village Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege cyberpunk 2077 Football Manager 2023 Resident Evil 3 Remake The Last of Us Part I Monster Hunter Rise Gran Turismo 7 It Takes Two

ps4 games

Minecraft EA Sports UFC 4 FIFA 23 The Forest F1 22 red dead redemption 2 GTA V NBA 2K23 Resident Evil 4 Remake The Last of Us Part II Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order The Last of Us Remastered The Crew 2 tekken 7 Dead Island: Definitive Edition WWE 2K23 Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice Gang Beasts

ps vr2 games

Pavlov VR Kayaking: Mirage The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners – Chapter 2: Retribution Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Drums Rock PISTOL WHIP Synth Riders Swordman VR Horizon: Call of the Mountain Job Simulator

PSVR games

Beat Saber SUPERHOT VR Batman: Arkham VR Sniper Elite VR Job Simulator The Walking Dead Onslaught Arizona Sunshine Astro Bot Rescue Mission PlayStation VR Worlds Creed: Rise to Glory

Free to play (F2P)

Fortnite Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 Rocket League Fall Guys the sims 4 eFootball 2023 destiny 2 Apex Legends Overwatch 2 Kart Rider: Drift

These rankings only include European data, as well as downloads made by the official Sony PlayStation store. That is Sales data in physical format is NOT included.

Does any of this information surprise you? PlayStation digital sales? What game will be the best seller on the PS Store during the month of April? We’ll find out soon enough, but it’s clear that Resident Evil 4 Remake still has a lot to say on PS5 and PS4.