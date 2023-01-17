Most downloaded PlayStation video games in 2022

We are already in the second half of January and we can say that last year is well behind us, so we can now turn to see how PlayStation video games fared throughout 2022. Today Sony shared the list of most downloaded video games on their PS4 and PlayStation 5 consoles throughout 2022, both in the US and Canada region and in Europe.

Through a publication on the official PlayStation blog, Sony revealed the most downloaded video games for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and Free-To-Play games. In turn, each section was divided into two columns, one for the United States and Canada regions and another for Europe.

about games Playstation 4, the most downloaded video games in North America were Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, GTA: V, Minecraft, Elden Ring, NBA 2K23, Red Dead Redemption 2, NBA 2K22, Madden NFL 23, God of War: Ragnarok and FIFA 23, by what a great year it was for sports games. In Europe, the best sellers were FIFA 23, GTA: V, COD: MW2, Minecraft and FIFA 22, making it clear that on that side of the pond, soccer is more important than other sports.

about games playstation 5those that are present in both regions are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Grand Theft Auto V, Horizon Forbidden West and Dying Light 2, but in NA the best-selling sports games were NBA 2K23 and Madden NFL 23, while in the US it was FIFA 23.

In the case of games Playstation VR we see almost identical lists in both regions, with the most downloaded being Beat Saber, Job Simulator, SUPERHOT VR, Creed: Rise to Glory, and Swordsman VR. Other games on the list include Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality, and Batman: Arkham VR.

Finally we see that in the games free to play the most downloaded were Fall Guys, Fortnite, Call of Duty: Warzone/Warzone 2.0, Multiversus, Overwatch 2, Apex Legends, Rocket League, and Rumbleverse.