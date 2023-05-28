Most Influential Photos of the Month Admin 52 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 48 Views Viger Boas (10) and his mother Maria Wouldrink (46) from Rotterdam on National Remembrance Day on Dam Square in Amsterdam. Thousands gathered in Amsterdam for the national commemoration. The King and Queen, the Mayor of Amsterdam, the Prime Minister and the President of the Senate and House of Representatives were also present. People taking pictures of cherry blossoms in a park in Kiev city of Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with King Willem-Alexander this month. This was the first meeting between the two. Photo Alina Smutko/Reuters The Brazilian city of Buriticupu in the state of Maranhao is at risk of collapse. Due to wrong urban planning and deforestation, more and more cracks appear in the ground, which eventually develop into large craters that threaten to swallow the city. Photo Nelson Almeida/AFP A mother comforts her daughter after a shooting at an elementary school in Belgrade, Serbia. There a 13-year-old boy shot and killed nine people. This is reported by the Serbian Interior Ministry. Eight students and a security guard are among the dead. At least seven others were injured. The boy would prepare for the attack long in advance and bring along four Molotov cocktails in addition to the weapons. A woman stands with her son at her stall at a market in Caracas, where she sells medicinal and aromatic herbs. Nicolas Maduro, the Venezuelan President, announced a monthly bonus for minimum wage workers. The minimum wage in Venezuela is around $5 and is among the lowest in all of South America. A refugee camp in the Somali town of Dolo holds people who have been forced to leave their homes because of the drought. The country is in the throes of a drought which has lasted for two years. According to UNICEF and the World Health Organisation, an estimated 43,000 people died from drought last year. Perhaps half of those who died were children. PHOTO: HASSAN ALI ELMI/AFP Two fans of the British royal family sit wearily on The Mall in London, the street that leads from Admiralty Arch in Trafalgar Square to the Queen Victoria Memorial in front of Buckingham Palace, where the coronation parade will take place. Photo Emilio Morenetti/AP American rapper Lil Nas X poses in only a thong and silver body paint at the Met Gala, the world’s most prestigious fashion event, at the Metropolitan Museum in New York. This year’s theme is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’. Photo Brendan McDermid / Reuters Ultra-Orthodox Israeli women watch from behind curtains as men gather around a fire during Lag Ba’Omer in Jerusalem. Lag Ba’Omer falls on Ayyar 18 (usually May) each year, coinciding with the 33 day Omer count in the time between Passover and Shavuot. The day marks the anniversary of the death of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai and the day he revealed the secrets of ‘Kabbalah’. Thai pole vaulter Patsapong Amsam-ang waits under an umbrella in the rain during the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Phnom Penh, capital of Cambodia. About 6,000 athletes from eleven countries take part in the Games. The relatives of Palestinian Jihad commander Ali Ghali mourn his death. Ghali and his brother were killed in an Israeli airstrike in Khan Yunis, a town in the southern Gaza Strip. Near the Mexican city of Matamoros, a migrant crosses the Rio Grande River carrying a baby in a suitcase. Due to an expected sharp increase in the number of migrants, the US government has sent an additional 1,500 troops to the border with Mexico. The authorities expect around ten thousand migrants per day. A man plants sunflowers next to a damaged Russian tank in the village of Velika Dymerka, Ukraine. Apart from this, in the same month, Russia carried out airstrikes on Ukraine with missiles and drones. One person was killed and two others were injured when a Russian missile tore through anti-aircraft defenses and hit an industrial building in the southern region of Odessa. Rohingya refugees stand near destroyed huts in a refugee camp near Sittwe, a town in Myanmar. Cyclone Mocha left a trail of death and destruction last month. The unofficial death toll in Myanmar stood at around 100, according to international news agencies and aid organisations, but it is feared to rise sharply. Security guards remove a protester at the annual shareholders’ meeting in London. Climate activists chanted 'Go to Hell, Shell'. Photo Toby Melville / Reuters Immigrants from Comoros are stopped by French authorities on their way to the French island of Mayotte. Every year thousands of people try to reach this island in the hope of a better future. Many die in the process. France is trying to combat illegal migration by patrolling by boat and in the air. Photo Phillip Lopez/AFP Newly married couple Manoj Malde and Clive Gilmore kiss after their wedding ceremony at the Chelsea Flower Show in London. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show is a British exhibition of gardens and horticulture. The five-day event is held annually in May in Chelsea. The Chelsea Flower Show is organized by the Royal Horticultural Society. Photo Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP