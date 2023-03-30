Most Successful eSports Teams You Must Discover

The world of eSports has grown remarkably in recent years. For this reason, we are going to show you which are the most prestigious institutions

Too easy! The best thing to do is to get to know the most relevant eSports teams of these years. We show you everything you should keep in mind about them.

Team SoloMid

We’re off to a strong start, as this American League of Legends team has won several championships and is one of the most successful eSports teams in the world. The team was founded in 2009 and has won over $20 million in prize money. Since then, he has been one of the most relevant eminences of eSports.

fnatic

This British team is one of the most successful eSports teams in Europe and has won several League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive championships. Fnatic has also pioneered the creation of an eSports academy to help develop new talent. It is another one that you can start following during 2023.

SK Telecom T1

Of South Korean origin, SK Telecom T1 specializes in League of Legends and is currently one of the most successful teams in the history of eSports, with three world championships won in 2013, 2015 and 2016. The club has some of the best League of Legends players in the world.

Evil Geniuses

On the other hand, this American team that has competed in a variety of electronic games, including Dota 2, League of Legends and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, makes its appearance. Evil Geniuses have won several world championships and are one of the most recognized esports teams in the world.

og

Here comes a European Dota 2 e-club that is one of the most successful teams in eSports history, having won back-to-back world championships in 2018 and 2019. The team has been recognized for its innovative playstyle and has won several awards in the eSports industry.

Cloud9

Finally, Cloud 9 appears as an American team that has competed in a variety of electronic games, including League of Legends, Overwatch and Valorant, being one of the most versatile on this list. Thus, Cloud9 has won several world championships and has been one of the most successful eSports teams in North America.

In short, the world of eSports has grown exponentially in recent years. Because of this, it is explained that there are more and more teams with an excellent level. And you, which clubs will you follow this year?

