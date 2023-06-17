Most-viewed film isn’t Tom Holland’s ‘Spider-Man No Way Home’: “Lasting Impression”



At 27, Tom Holland Has Already Made Impressive Movies, Think Three Spider Man marvel movies, unresolved for the game of the same name, and unword from Pixar. Still not his most watched movie Spider-Man: No Way HomeAs it is thought

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Holland says that’s the most praise he’s received for a television performance since 2017. The dance was so unique and so fun and cool that it took everyone by surprise.

lip sync battle

The added fun was that it was a so-called ‘lip sync battle’ against Zendaya and she nailed her dance moves as well. After all, both Tom and Zendaya started out as child stars. Both are trained in music and dance.

That episode became a huge hit and went viral all over YouTube. Her performances of Gene Kelly’s “Singing in the Rain” and Rihanna’s “Umbrella” have been viewed over 140 million times. If you still have to turn 21 as an entertainer, don’t be surprised at such a performance.

Lasting impact

Tom says: “I love that it has a lasting effect. It was a great time. With Spider-Man: Homecoming my life changed before my eyes. I was offered new roles that I was able to turn down the first time. he was mad.”

Tom didn’t want to make a statement with his performance. He says: “I’ve worked really hard on my career and thought a lot about whether I’d be able to do this. I grew up in an environment where I didn’t have to be masculine. I didn’t know that when I wore I get so tolerant.” Fishnet stockings. I just felt weird.”

Never again

He says curtly: “But you’ll never see me do it again. If I don’t have to do it, I don’t want to do television shows anymore. I’ll be playing golf and living my life privately.”

Read more here in the People article. If you haven’t seen it yet, you can watch the performance in the Comedy Central YouTube video below.