Most Wanted Event in Fortnite: how to get free rewards

Since 02/21/2023 the website of Most Wanted of Fortnite is active, which means that all players can get free rewards for registering and carrying out the tasks that we are asked to perform. In this news we tell you how to get free items:

How to register on the Fortnite Most Wanted website to receive free items

To participate in this promotion that is part of the Most Wanted event of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4we must follow the following steps:

We enter the Fortnite Most Wanted website. We log in with our Fortnite account. We choose our region of the game.

And that’s it; with this we are already registered. For get the free rewardswe must do the following:

GG on Fire Emoticon : it is obtained by registering.

Graffiti Living to the Top : it is obtained by inviting a friend to the web and making them register.

Retro Rivals Wrap : We have to open a total of 20 Cold Blooded chambers while playing Fortnite, regardless of the game mode or the number of games.

Flawless Escape Loading Screen: we will receive it once this promotion ends.

Free rewards from the Most Wanted web promotion in Fortnite

Summarizing: To get all the free items, we must register, invite a friend and open a total of 20 Cold Blooded vaults. They are not overly complicated tasks.

This web promotion has a time limit; only is active until 02/28/2023 at 07:00h CET. Once it has finished we will not be able to participate or get your rewards.

Source: Fortnite website