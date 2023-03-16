Most Wanted Event in Fortnite: how to get free rewards

Since 02/21/2023 the website of Most Wanted of Fortnite is active, which means that all players can get free rewards for registering and carrying out the tasks that we are asked to perform. In this news we tell you how to get free items:
How to register on the Fortnite Most Wanted website to receive free items
To participate in this promotion that is part of the Most Wanted event of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4we must follow the following steps:
And that’s it; with this we are already registered. For get the free rewardswe must do the following:
Summarizing: To get all the free items, we must register, invite a friend and open a total of 20 Cold Blooded vaults. They are not overly complicated tasks.
This web promotion has a time limit; only is active until 02/28/2023 at 07:00h CET. Once it has finished we will not be able to participate or get your rewards.
As always, we remind you that in our Fortnite guide we help you with many aspects of the game, including, for example, how to complete the Missions of Week 12 of Season 1 of Chapter 4, or what is the best method to upload level fast.
Source: Fortnite website