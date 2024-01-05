Motagua makes the foreign signing official and signs Hector Castellanos as a new reinforcement for the Clausura

2024-01-05

“Hector Castellanos! Cyclone becomes Azul’s new player! Where #UnaNuevaHistoriaAzul begins,” he announced through his social platforms.

“La Perita”, a control midfielder, was made official through the club’s social networks and was joined by new teammates: Jorge Serrano, Marlon Licona, Christopher Melendez, Rubilio Castillo and Edwin Munguia.

it’s official. Hector Castellanos and Rodrigo Gomez They became new reinforcements for Motagua’s debut. Clausura 2024 tournament of the National League of Honduras.

Jairo Rochez, the fifth victim of Diego Vázquez’s Motagua before the Clausura 2024 tournament of the National League

last semester of Castellanos passed through Olancho FCa team he led Mauro Di Giobbi and Humberto Rivera, However, as DIEZ announced, control returned to the team of his loved ones.

A person born in Tela will be under orders Of diego martin vazquezWith which he achieved six national titles including one Honduras Super Cup.

Other than this, Motagua Construction continues in one of the most populated areas in the last campaign. However, Castellanos will have to fight for a place alongside players with potential Juan Delgado and Jonathan Nunez.

Cyclones aim to seal ticket to second edition Central American Cup, But he has to become champion or finish in the first three places in the cumulative table.

Besides, diego vazquez Argentina will have a creative midfielder under his wing, Rodrigo “Droopy” Gomez, who became the eighth highest “Bad”.

The Argentine player is 31 years old and his last club was independent oil tanker of the first division of Bolivia.

rodrigo gomez He started his professional career in 2014 with Shirt Argentino Juniors. and then jump Independent.

In his country he has also defended the shirt Quilmes, Union, San Martín and Huracán. Now, his first experience abroad was toluca mexicoBack in 2016.

Current runner-up makes debut in Honduras football Finale against Olancho FC on Sunday, January 21 Chelato Uclés National Stadium in Tegucigalpa.

The Blues have continued pre-season work ahead of the start of the competition in which they will also seek a long-awaited 19th title in their history. National League.

Jorge Serrano (Panamanian)

Rubilio Castillo.

Edwin Munguia.

Marlon Lickona.

Christopher Melendez.

Hector Castellanos.

Rodrigo Gomez (Argentina)