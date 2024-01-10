Mother and daughter owned a hair salon but did cosmetic surgery and murdered a woman: They were sentenced to 17 years in prison

The mother and daughter had a clandestine clinic that operated with a hairdressing license.

(from santiago, chile) The third court of oral criminal trial of Santiago handed down the sentence 17 years effective gel to Teresa Elena Diaz Stevens (75) and her daughter Monica Teresa Flores Diaz (54)As the author of the gross crimes of simple homicide, malicious use of a public instrument, grievous hurt, and illegal exercise of the profession of surgeon.

According to the prosecution, crimes were committed between 2017 and February 2022, In the commune of Las Condes, Santiago, as reported in a press release from the Judiciary this Thursday.

In a unanimous decision, the court also sentenced one third parties involved, Also the son of the guy who was apparently the leader of this group: It’s about Jorge Mario Flores Diaz (51)Who was sentenced to 818 days in prison and payment of a tax-benefit fine of 6 UTM as the author of the entire crime of illegal practice of the profession of surgeon, committed between 2015 and February 1, 2022.

Three members of the family group owned the center “Integral Static”who dealt with hairdressing patents and Without health solutions. The establishment, which had already closed in 2019, continued to operate despite complaints of health complications made by several victims.

The group offered services on social networks such as hyaluronic acid injections, Buttock lift and liposuction, without the heading and equipment required for these interventions. At that location, in February 2022, Leslie Vergara (32) died An Aesthetic Buttock Augmentation Procedure, During surgery, the injected silicone entered a vein of the victim.

Leslie Vergara was 32 when she died from a silicone butt lift.

“I arrived at the clinic with Jorge Flores and I found myself face to face with Monica Flores and Teresa Diaz and I asked them what happened to my friend. There he became silent, looked at me and nodded his head. he told me i gave him one cardiorespiratory arrest And he had not managed to reach the clinic. When she told me this, the world came crashing down on me, I was devastated,” said a witness named Javiera, Leslie’s friend.

“Monica Flores and her mother represent themselves as surgeons “They know how to go through the processes, they have the curriculum and all the necessary things,” he said.

One of the victims indicated: “I have gone through more than four operations to remove what he injected into me. They opened my nose to take it out as they injected me methcrylate, Something that sticks to the skin.”

The Court considered it proven that, on February 1, 2022, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the victim, Leslie Scarlett Vergara Pavez “(…) went to the house located at 8070 Padre Errázuriz Street, Las Condes commune, with the purpose of demonstrating. Intervention to enhance their buttocks through collagen injections. In said place, it receives the activity of Teresa Díaz Stevens and Mónica Flores Díaz, who act with malice and illegally practice the profession of surgeon, Inject a substance into your right buttock through a venipuncture that is analogous to polymethylsiloxane, also known as polymethylsiloxane. silicone, which ultimately leads to death within a few minutes, is the cause of death pulmonary infarctionPulmonary embolism due to a foreign body.

The court also established that between 2015 and 2022, the Flores Díaz brothers and their mother, Teresa Díaz Stevens, “(…) illegally practiced the profession of surgeon, at the address located at 8070 Padre Errázuriz Street, Las Condes commune. were performing interventions or treatments to enhance the buttocks through the injection of substances, which they described hyaluronic acid or collagenHowever, these treatments caused adverse reactions and health problems in a large number of victims.

Since 2015, the defendants reportedly graduated in General Medicine from the University of Tarapacá, He operated on 48 womenWhich causes health problems in most of them, especially due to leaks in implants.