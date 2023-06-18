Mother Bebelute opens first restaurant in a nod to the iconic sweet shop: “It goes without saying” (Knokke-Heist)

With ‘Bubblet’. The Mother Babelute family is getting a little bigger. After sweet shops and cafes, the family of Christophe Rollens (47) is now opening a restaurant as well. And the owners there want to go beyond the average brassiere. “Local products are important to us,” says Christophe.

In West Flanders, Moeder bebelut is mainly associated with the sweet or bebeluts, the famous butter sweets you see in shops with the same name. But since four years in Heist there is also the Café Moeder Babelutte, where you can enjoy a nice coffee or a cake. Manager Christophe is now going one step further: the building next door in the Graaf d’Urcelon opens on Friday evenings delirium. This is a gastronomic project where sweets are not the focus for once.

thanks to dams

“You have a lot of nice brass shops in our municipality,” says Christophe. “But we see that there is still room in the gastronomic sector. Because it was always an ambition of mine to start a restaurant one day, I have now taken this step.”

The fact that the building next to Cafe Babelute was up for sale turned out to be a huge opportunity. “There used to be a different business here for about twenty years. We were able to keep the kitchen up to 99 percent, we also stripped everything down and fixed everything up. Thanks to interior architect Pierre Dames. (read more below photo)

Thursday night was Bablu’s. An official opening ceremony held at the Graaf d’Urcelon. , © if

Local, delicious and pure: this is the vision of Christophe, who is assisted by his wife and two sons. “Eighty percent of our menu will consist of fish,” says Christophe. “Logistically too: we’re at the source. I want to work exclusively with local suppliers and regional products. Our fish comes from my brother-in-law, the meat is supplied by Heist’s butchers. For our wines We work closely with Pinot wineries. I think local anchoring is extremely important: we make each other stronger.”

without haste

And of course there’s also a small nod to Mama Babelute. “You get a Bebelute with your coffee: that goes without saying,” says Christophe with a grin. “And our dessert menu has a lady babette, But other than that, the concept stands on its own. (read more below photo)

© Belgium

opens friday night delirium. doors for the first time. “We keep it small and intimate, and work with a shift so as not to push people out. Our customers should be able to enjoy it in peace and without being rushed,” says Christophe. There’s room for 25 place settings inside, in addition to four more seats at the bar. Finally, there’s also eight places on the terrace, which open at 4 p.m.