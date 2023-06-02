Mother Jenna Ortega (Wednesday) is fed up with her famous daughter’s behavior



Natalie Ortega, mother of WednesdayActress Jenna Ortega is fed up with her famous daughter’s behaviour. She makes it very clear on Instagram.

Ortega has gone viral several times over the past year. First, for her wonderful portrayal of dark teenage daughter Wednesday Adams in her Netflix series.

smoking

Lately, however, she’s also been widely discussed for a less appreciative reason: The actress appears to smoke.

A picture of Ortega with a cigarette in his hand went viral recently.

Mother

Her mother Natalie is not happy that her daughter smokes. She clarified with a whole series of posts on Instagram.

For example, he posted a sarcastic meme of Gollum Lord of the Rings with the following text: “Don’t fall for the lies of people who claim that cigarettes are bad for you. I’ve been smoking for 21 years and feel great,

Warning

Because of his popularity, Ortega influences a lot of youth. Natalie hopes these fans don’t take inspiration from her daughter.

So she shared fewer messages that talked about health problems that are more common among smokers.

