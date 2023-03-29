“Mother Mary” is Anne Hathaway’s new musical film

In addition to musical appearances on the soundtrack by Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff. (Photo: Instagram)

Recently, through social networks, it was announced that Anne Hathaway will play a big star in the music field and that she will get involved with a stylist. According to the website Deadline, the movie “Mother Mary” will have Michaela Coel as her romantic partner.

The project will be recorded in Germany, produced by Topic Studios and A24, directed by David Lowery, in addition to musical participation in the soundtrack by Charli XCX and Jack Antonoff, who published on social networks that they were excited and excited about the cinematographic work.

Lately, Anne Hathaway was present at the latest release of her latest film “Eileen” and has already won several awards such as Oscar, Golden Globe, Emmy Awards and was in the ranking of the highest paid actresses in Hollywood. Michaela Coel, on the other hand, was the first black woman to win an Emmy in the category of Best Screenplay with the series “I May Destroy You”, in which she is the author and protagonist of the series.

