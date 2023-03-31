Mothers of gamers sneak into their children’s broadcasts

Campaigns – Brazil

(03/31/23). Sanofi’s Enterogermina, the world’s leading brand of probiotics, found a different way to help parents teach their children the importance of a balanced diet and taking probiotics to promote proper intestinal health. For the activation, Enterogermina and MRM Spain created avatars identical to their mothers within the game to achieve the surprise effect.

Thus, the “Ready Player Mom” campaign highlights the threats of typical gamer diets, turning to the mothers of some of the most influential streamers in Brazil. These, turned into avatars identical to them, infiltrated the games to capture the attention of their gamer children.

With the help of Druid Gaming, the mothers of influencers such as Nobru, included in the Forbes 30 under 30 list (with 30 million followers), Scorpion and Lipao, who were surprised when they saw their fathers’ avatars appear and were recruited. mothers in the middle of their streams. The mothers met their children in front of hundreds of thousands of followers on the platforms of Twitch, YouTube, Tik Tok and Facebook.

“Our product has been on the market for half a century and part of its success is due not only to its quality, but also to the innovative -and scientific- ways in which it has maintained its relationship with society as an ally of health. We are taking advantage of all the opportunities that the virtual world gives us to improve health and spread the importance of personal care regardless of age,” said Morelia Zanoli, Marketing Director of Consumer Healthcare at Sanofi Brazil.

For maximum impact, and that wow effect, the mothers were trained to play Minecraft, Fortnite, Complexo, Sims 4, Roblox, and Zepeto. Brazil, as one of the most important gaming markets in the world with almost 90 million gamers, was the best option for MRM Spain, the brand’s global partner, and Sanofi’s Enterogermina to lead this effort to spread the importance of healthy eating habits. and its impact on digestive health, generated conversation among the gamer community.

“Brazil is a key market for us and we are delighted with this campaign. It is a different and innovative commitment that reflects our commitment to continue promoting healthy habits among our customers”, said Lipi Banerjee, Global Sub-Category Lead, Probiotics at Sanofi.

“This activation is proof that the healthcare sector is full of opportunities. With ‘Ready Player Mom’, mothers were able to meet their children in full play and created a space where Enterogermina had the opportunity to communicate with a new generation of consumers”, said Félix del Valle, Chief Creative Officer of MRM Spain.

The element of surprise was key for Enterogermina, through the mothers of the most famous gamers in Brazil, to find the best way to reach a younger audience and thus spread the importance of daily probiotics in a healthy diet.

Ready Player Mom. Advertiser: Sanofi Brazil. Brand: Enterogermina – Ready Player Mom. Product: Enterogermina. Advertising agency: MRM Spain. Bcc: Felix del Valle. Responsible for Client: Marília Zanoli, Marketing Director of Consumer Healthcare Sanofi Brazil / Lipi Banerjee, Global Sub-Category Lead, Probiotics Sanofi. Country: Brazil. Category: Institutional and corporate image. Auspices and sponsorships.