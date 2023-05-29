Motorcyclist seriously injured after accident with passenger car (Lebebeke)

A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident on Alsterstraat in Lebbeke on Monday evening. He was taken to the hospital for treatment. The road was completely closed for traffic for some time.

The incident took place on Monday evening around 5.15 pm. A motorcyclist who was almost home had to make a maneuver as a car skidded off a driveway in Allsterstraat. Collision could not be ruled out and the motorcyclist crashed into the side of the passenger car. In the impact of the collision, he fell from his vehicle and was seriously injured. Debris was scattered everywhere. (continue reading below photo)

The victim had just returned from a week’s tour in the Ardennes. His relatives are shocked to see the accident. The man was taken to the hospital. He received first aid on the spot and appeared to be conscious. Not much remains of his bike have been found after the accident. The car was also badly damaged. Allsterstraat was completely closed to traffic in both directions so that emergency services could carry out their work. Local detours were possible. The local police made the necessary determination, the Lebbeke Fire Brigade arrived at the scene to clear the debris.