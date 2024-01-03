Mourinho heaped praise on Messi: “He was born with everything and knows everything”

Jose Mourinho and Lionel Messi faced each other again and again in unforgettable classics between Real Madrid and Barcelona. And despite how spicy those games were between the two best teams on the planet, the Portuguese coach always recognized the greatness of the Argentine star, something he did again recently.

In an interview for my channel youtubeImpressive Om He asked Mouou to choose a player he would like to train. “For example, I could never train Lionel Messi, but no one can train Messi. It is absurd to think that he can be trained, because he is born with everything and already knows everything. Maybe he’ll teach you a few things…“, replied the former coach of Porto, Chelsea, Inter, Manchester United, Tottenham and most recently Roma.

And the 61-year-old coach concluded: “The only thing I can say is that I was honored to have him in the team.”

Also, completing the answer, The Special One revealed which two Roma players he wanted to have in other teams: “Daniele De Rossi at Inter and Real Madrid, but it was not possible. I would like to have Francesco Totti at Inter. Also wanted, “Despite his age at that time, it was not possible. He’s the player I always wanted in my career.”