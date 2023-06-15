Move over, ‘Boston’. This Is the Birkenstock Model You Can’t Ignore This Summer

The Boston Slipper of the shoe brand Birkenstock has been the talk of the town for the past two years. This summer another model from the same label will take its place. These are the Arizona loafers in taupe. The craze of Tiktok is so much that the new stock of footwear gets over in the blink of an eye. At least if you have the current size.

The Arizona Slip-On looks simple: It’s a slipper with the familiar Birkenstock sole and two adjustable buckles at the instep to keep the shoe snug on your feet. That simplicity is reflected in the plain, taupe colours. It is this combination that ensures that the shoes are on the wishlist of many, as you can pair them with absolutely any outfit. Hundreds of videos are circulating on TikTok of women who were able to get their hands on a pair and unbox it in front of their followers. Well, videos with the keyword Birkenstock taupe attract a lot of viewers. The counter currently has 362 million (!) Views.

A short (simulated) online shopping session shows us that you don’t drag the popular taupe-coloured version of the shoe – costing around 110 euros – into your shopping cart. All sizes up to size 42 are in stock on the Zalando webshop. This is also the case at luxury web store Smallable. On Bol.com we find some hope, but even when we want to select the current size in the drop-down menu, it is not available. There are again options from size 48. It’s a hit on the brand’s website itself. There we find (for now in every size) a version in a taupe suede, but with a soft footbed that increases the cost price to 130 euros.

Fact: For the summers of 2021 and 2022, it was primarily the brand’s Boston slipper, produced in the seventies and seen on the feet of Kendall Jenner, among others, that was popular but far from influential circles. was ahead Sleeper Slash clogs were resold for a profit on second-hand sites. Stylist Linda Van Vasburg understands the rush for the models. “Everyone should have a pair, whether in taupe or another neutral shade. It’s hip, will never go out of style and goes with everything and everyone.” “Although I’m not a fan of collabs that are related to Birkenstock (Luxury brands such as Hermès and Manola Blahnik, ed., These make classic and affordable shoes look more expensive.

These vagabonds did particularly well over the last two years: