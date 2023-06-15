Movie about board game ‘Monopoly’ starring Kevin Hart is in development

Although it seems there have been rumors of a film centered around the board game for years monopoly Looks like the project is still in development. Which has been confirmed by director Tim Story. It is still unclear what the script for such a film would actually look like.

planning a film about monopoly actually dates back to 2008, when it was also a project from award-winning director Ridley Scott (the Gladiator, Foreigner, He then wanted to make a film about greed. ,monopoly can turn your sweet aunt into a terrifying monster, ”he also said about it, according to the website /movie, However, the project with Ridley Scott soon fell through.

Tim Storey and Kevin Hart

In 2019, the plans were relaunched. This time Tim Story (Fantastic Four, ride along) director and comedian and actor Kevin Hart was brought on board as the lead actor. The script draft of this film talks about a young man who came from one of the cheap streets of India monopolybut hopes to make a fortune.

in an interview that /movie After her latest film with Tim Storey the blacking The director confirmed that A plans monopolyThe film is not completely closed yet. However, according to him, it is difficult to find a good cinematic angle monopoly, “It’s hard to find the right thing, but it’s still being developed. Hopefully we’ll come up with a good idea.”