Movie poster of ‘Barbie’ goes viral in France

movieThe live-action film ‘Barbie’ starring Margot Robbie (32) and Ryan Gosling (42) is coming. In anticipation of the release, posters out of print have been appearing around the world. The ‘Barbie’ poster instantly went viral in France. And that by a spicy coincidence.

The French version of the poster looks innocent at first glance. The poster features Margot Robbie, who brings to life the world’s most famous doll. She sits on the shoulder of her blonde sidekick Kane, played by Ryan Gosling. Both are wrapped in pink. But something went wrong with the French tagline. “Elle putt tout faire. Louis, c’est juste ken” means “she can do anything”. That’s just ken.” But the last word has a double meaning in French. In a French dialect—which originated in the 1980s—ken is another word for ‘to have sex.’ So the slogan becomes: “She knows That’s how to do everything. He only knows how to have sex.

And that, according to a French marketing manager from a competing studio, was done on purpose. “It’s impossible that a French speaker wouldn’t have noticed the spicy pun. It’s the talent they put into it,” he tells The Hollywood Reporter, brimming with admiration. The poster went viral on social media as soon as it was seen.

Poster of ‘Barbie’ in France. © Warner Bros.



Warner Bros. however, declined to confirm or deny whether the French sentence was intentional or accidental. However, the film studio made it clear that they are happy that the poster is being spoken about so eagerly. A spokesperson for the company said, “The speculation surrounding the ‘Barbie’ marketing campaign shows that the public is very excited about the impending release of our film.” “We can’t wait for audiences around the world to see ‘Barbie’.”

star cast

Margot Robbie stars alongside Ryan Gosling in ‘Barbie’. They shine like Barbie and Ken. Movie studio Warner Bros. managed to get the original star cast for the print. These include pop princess Dua Lipa, ‘Ugly Betty’ star America Ferrera, ‘Bridgerton’ actress Nicola Coughlan, ‘Elf’ actor Will Ferrell, Hollywood star Helen Mirren, comedy actress Kate McKinnon, Marvel actor Simu Liu and ‘Sex Education’ star Emma McKay is involved. and appears in the film Nakuti Gatwa.

‘Barbie’ will be released in cinemas in Belgium on Wednesday, 19 July 2023.

