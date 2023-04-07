Movie starring Johnny Depp to open the Cannes Film Festival

The traditional Cannes Film Festival announced the opening film for the 2023 edition, which takes place between May 16th and 27th.

The French production “Jeanne du Barry”, directed by and starring Maïwenn, was chosen for the gala premiere that marks the beginning of the event. The feature features Johnny Depp as King Louis XV, while the filmmaker plays Jeanne Bécu, the last mistress of the monarch.

The film is Depp’s first major work since the resolution of the defamation lawsuit filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

remember the case

Amber was found guilty of the statements made in an article written in “The Washington Post”, in which she accused Depp of abuse. In the decision, the jury determined that the actress would have to compensate her ex-husband in US$ 15 million.

The jury’s decision split the award into $10 million as compensatory measures for defaming Depp and an additional $5 million as punitive measures. This last amount was reduced, at the end of the reading of the verdict, by Judge Penney Azcarate. Following the maximum ceiling for punitive damages in the state, the amount dropped to US$ 350,000.

Furthermore, Depp was also convicted of $2 million for defaming Amber Heard. In this way, the value of US$ 15 million was reduced to US$ 8.35 million. Regarding Heard’s lawsuit against Depp, the actor was found guilty on one of three counts. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star was ordered to pay $2 million in moral damages to his ex-wife. Amber had claimed damages worth $100 million.

In December, the parties reached a court settlement that ended the litigation.