Movies to watch on Television (30 June to 6 July)

‘Mister. small’ ★★★★☆

Canvas, Thursday, July 6 10:15 PM



Crime alain delon There was hardly a cooler frog than this psychological drama from joseph lossy Since 1976. He played the lead character, an art dealer who takes advantage of desperate Jews in 1942 Paris who sell off their prized possessions to flee the country. One day a Jewish newspaper arrives in his mailbox – apparently there is another Robert Klein, a Jew. For obvious reasons, Klein doesn’t want to be confused with him, so he goes to investigate. Don’t expect a conventional thriller: both the plot and the characters remain intentionally somewhat elusive in this highly allegorical film about identity and the crime that takes its inspiration from kafka And Dostoevsky, sounds weird? It’s not too bad, as the ideas are interesting, the visual style is beautiful and the actors feel the tone of the film perfectly.

‘American Honey’ ★★★½☆

Canvas, Friday 30 June, 22.20



Adventure British director’s first American film Andrew Arnold, A lyrical road movie with a plot straight out of a novel Satan could have come: an 18-year-old girl wandering (sasha lane) ends with a gang of petty thieves led by Jake (Shia Labeouf, poetic cinema.



‘Carrie’ ★★★★☆

VRT 1, Friday 30 June, 23.45



Scary Brian DePalmaHis career got a boost thanks to this film adaptation of the novel Stephen King, Sissy Spacek One victim is a genius as a teenager who is abused at home and bullied at school, but discovers telekinetic talents in himself. With ample attention to the human drama beneath the horror.





‘Patsar’ ★★★½☆

VTM 2, Saturday 1 July, 20.25



Work Aadil , Bilal (Who needs nicknames?) Push your hyperkinetic style to the limit with a crime drama that’s as outstanding as michaelbay if on Martin Scorsese, Matthew Simoni Take on the role of the leader of a gang of small-time drug dealers who find themselves the targets of a dangerous cartel.





‘Thelma’ ★★★★☆

Canvas, Sat July 1 11:35 PM



Drama A deeply religious girl from the Norwegian countryside attends college in Oslo. The freedom and debauchery of the big city takes a toll on him, and he even seems to unleash telekinetic powers. An interesting film worth watching a day after ‘Carrie’, a quiet yet poignant treatment of similar themes.





“Good Vibrations” ★★★½☆

BBC 1, Saturday 1 July, 1.20



Comedy started in Belfast in the early 1970s terry holly A record store, which eventually evolved into an independent label. As such, Hooley played a major role in the rise of punk music in Northern Ireland. Energetic, funny and insanely entertaining tragicomedy based on true facts.



‘Midnight Cowboy’ ★★★★☆

Canvas, Tuesday 4 July, 22.25



Drama A Gullible Young Shepherd (Jon Voight) moves to New York to earn a living as a gigolo, and befriends Rizzo (Dustin Hoffman, Breaking taboos of the time due to its sexually fluid characters, and still a compelling drama about America after the Vietnam War.



‘Beverly Hills Cop’ ★★★½☆

VTM 2, Tuesday 4 July, 22.25



comedy a rejected screenplay Sylvester StalloneThe vehicle was rewritten with a comedic touch for the rising star. Eddie Murphy, and voila: An eighties classic is born. Some of the jokes are a bit off now (casual homophobia is too casual), but it remains an entertaining time capsule.





‘The Bourne Identity’ ★★★½☆

VTM 2, Wednesday 5 July, 20.30



the action is loosely based on the book robert ludlum, about a forgetful detective searching for his identity. With its somber tone and relatively realistic action, it became one of the definitive blockbuster films of the post-9/11 era. Matt DamonAfter a few flops, his career got an instant big boost.



‘Departure’ ★★★☆☆

Canvas, Wednesday 5 July, 22.20



The comedy is a Japanese sad comedy about an unemployed cellist who accepts the job of a funeral director – a position about which there are still many prejudices in Japan. A bit sentimental and manipulative, but the heart of the film is in the right places and that honesty makes it beautiful.





‘Gone Girl’ ★★★½☆

Play5 Thursday July 6 8:35 PM



thriller by cynical thriller david fincherbased on the bestseller by Gillian Flynn, ben affleck plays an unfaithful man whose wife (Rosamund Pike) suddenly disappears. Is it for something? A juicy B-movie tale that benefits surprisingly well from Fincher’s distinct style.