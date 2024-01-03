Moving to Florida would save Jeff Bezos more than $600 million in taxes

Jeff Bezos at the Economic Club of Washington’s Milestone Celebration event on September 13, 2018 in Washington, DC. Photo: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images (Saul Loeb via Getty Images)

Seattle may have won Jeff Bezos’ heart, but his taxes haven’t. The Amazon founder plans to sell more than 50 million shares this year, and his permanent return to Miami will save him about $610 million that he would have had to pay to Washington state in capital gains taxes.

“I want to be closer to my parents (…) Additionally, Blue Origin operations are moving to Cape Canaveral (…) As exciting as this move is, it is an emotional decision for me.”Seattle. “You will always be a piece of my heart,” Bezos wrote on his Instagram account in early November, when he announced he would be leaving the city that has been his home since 1994.

In just a few months, the 60-year-old tycoon spent nearly US$150 million on the purchase of two of the 40 ocean-view properties located in Miami-Dade’s exclusive Indian Creek Village, also known as the “Bunker Off.” Billionaire.” But besides luxury and proximity to his parents, Bezos will get another important benefit: There are no state income or capital gains taxes.

a good drama

Last week, Bezos sold 12 million Amazon shares worth about $2 billion. His trip to Florida came just in time to save him $140 million he otherwise would have had to pay the state. Washington, which imposed a new 7% capital gains tax in 2022 On the sale of stocks or bonds worth more than US$250,000.

For more than two decades, since 1998, Jeff Bezos has sold billions of dollars in Amazon stock almost every year to fund his philanthropy, his space company Blue Origin and, most recently, his mansion and $1 megayacht. 500 million.

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos at a Dolce & Gabbana event. Bezos said Lauren was one of the reasons he came to Miami. Photo: Jacopo Raoul/Getty Images (Jacopo Raul via Getty Images)

However, when Washington’s tax took effect, Bezos halted the sale. According to e-commerce giant CNBC Not selling any Amazon shares in 2022 or 2023, This all changed after moving to Miami.

Continue reading story

Forms filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) last week revealed that Bezos plans to offload 50 million shares by January 31, 2025. If Amazon’s shares remain stable, it would raise more than US$8.7 billion and CNBC calculated that it would save at least US$610 million. If stock values ​​continue to rise (they’re up more than 15% this year), so will your tax savings.

To get a clear idea, Bezos’s tax savings in 2025 alone will cover the cost of his prized Koru, a $500 million yacht that is equipped with a helicopter landing pad and a pool spread over three decks.

Miami’s Indian Creek Island is where Jeff Bezos purchased two mansions for about $150 million combined. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images (Education Images via Getty Images)

very low taxes in miami

In Seattle, Bezos lived longer than anywhere else and it was here that he opened Amazon’s first office. But the taxes paid in Florida are very low. According to data from mortgage lender Rocket Mortgage, property taxes in the Sunshine State are 0.89%, which is lower than Washington’s real estate tax rate of 0.98%.

Additionally, Washington residents with an estate worth $2.193 million or more have to pay an estate tax of 10% to 20% at the time of their death, notes the New York Post. If Bezos kept Seattle his primary residence, this would mean Will have to pay taxes up to US$40 billion On lifetime wealth.

Florida, on the other hand, does not charge residents property taxes, regardless of the size of the estate, and also does not tax capital gains.

As the outlet points out, it remains to be seen whether Bezos will sell his extensive estate in Washington, which he merged two lots worth a combined US$60 million to create a mansion measuring more than 2,300 square meters.

You may also be interested. on video: Jeff Bezos-owned Blue Origin will participate in the Artemis mission to the Moon