Movistar donates 35,983 kilos of food to food banks

emilio gayoPresident of Telefónica Spain, Antonio Martin, president of the ACBFernando Piquer, CEO and founder of Movistar Riders and Ignacio Triana, president of Movistar Estudiantes, have presented Francisco Greciano Rodriguez, director of the Spanish Federation of Food Banks (Fesbal)a check worth 39,581 euros that will be converted into 35,983 kilos of food for those most in need. under the motto we play to help, the world of basketball was once again involved in a solidarity action promoted by Movistar and with the collaboration of the ACB, clubs and fans of this sport. On the day held over the weekend of January 7 and 8, each point scored in the Endesa League and in the matches of the women’s teams of the clubs sponsored by Movistar, Unicaja Baloncesto, Valencia Basket, Movistar Studentsbecame 15 euros in aid.

For its part, Movistar Riders, an eSports club, joined the solidarity action, collecting 20 euros for each Counter Strike match played in its clan on the Faceit platform and 75 euros for each goal scored by Atlético de Madrid – Movistar players. Riders Andoni and Tuga, winners of the eFIFA World Cup 2022.