Movistar Riders closes the Group Phase of the EMEA Masters

The Group Phase of the EMEA Masters officially came to an end Movistar Riders he took it upon himself to give it a good closure. The last champions of super league They had a second day with some ups and downs but it was still enough to keep second place and advance to the next instance of the most important LoL contest in the region in terms of Tier-2 competitive regards.

Unlike on Wednesday, the riders they recorded two losses and a single win, this time instead of losing to FUT Esports from Türkiye, fell to the already eliminated AEGIS from France and Macko Esports, who finished first. Consequently, the Madrid team got the only win of the day against FUT Esports, with which he reached to stay with second place.

Macko Esports 1-0 AEGIS;

1-0 AEGIS; Movistar Riders 1-0 FUT Esports;

1-0 FUT Esports; Movistar Riders 0-1 AEGIS;

FUT Esports 0-1 Macko Esports ;

; FUT Esports 0-1 AEGIS;

Movistar Riders 0-1 Macko Esports.

All the qualifiers for the EMEA Masters Playoffs

the walk of Movistar Riders in it EMEA Masters They are not being the best of all, the Spanish team suffered a lot in this first instance and, although they achieved fairly narrow victories, they also suffered defeats that, a priori, could have been avoided. However the group stage is behind us and now the riders should focus on the Playoffs and the arrival of the series to the best of five (Bo5) that will make us know on Saturday, April 29, the champion of the spring edition of the EMEA Masters.

As for rivals who could have both Team Heretics as Movistar Riders we find two representatives of the LFL of France: LDLC and Team GO; two teams from the German Prime League: Unicorns of Love and SK Gaming; Macko Esports of the Italian league and Istanbul Wildcats of the Turkish TCL.

