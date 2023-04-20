Movistar Riders marks two important CS:GO tournaments on its calendar

During this week a couple of news items have been published that will cheer up the fans of the CS:GO national and, mainly, of the riders. Movistar Riders will soon have two important events on its calendar, events that will allow grind to a team that needs to play and win. The Spanish team will be in the qualifier closed to ESL Challenger Katowice and the main event of ESL Challenger Melbourne. The first of them is still a month away, but the second is just around the corner.

ESL confirmed a couple of days ago that BIG, Ninjas in Pajamas, Gamer Legion and Movistar Riders would be in the next closed qualifier of ESL Challenger Katowice 2023. In this way, the Spanish skip the arduous path of the qualys open and are just one step away from the face-to-face event that will be held in the Polish city. From May 20 to 22, these four aforementioned teams will compete with four others (who come from the open qualys) looking for a place in an event where ENCE, Virtus.pro, forZe, paiN and Party Astronauts are already waiting. This tournament will be held from June 9 to 11 and gives access to ESL Pro League 18. However, there is a less complicated path and, above all, closer in the calendar.

Movistar Riders will be in Australia

days after that news, ESL has also confirmed that TheMongolZ will not be able to attend the next ESL Challenger Melbourne. This causes the riders to occupy that place and have to get the tickets to Australia. Movistar Riders will participate in this event from April 28 to 30, which also gives access to ESL Pro League 18. Those of bladeE will form a group with Bad News Eagles. Rare Atom and VERTEX in a tournament that also includes Complexity, Grayhound, EG and ECSTATIC. The best two of each group advance to about playoffs traditional in which only the champion takes the place to the best league in the world.

In this way, Movistar Riders points these two important events, for their reward, to the competitive calendar. In addition to these international events, the riders are participating in ESL Masters 13 and in ESL Challenger League 45tournament in which they are already in the lower bracket. While the international scene, as well as the national one, focuses on the Paris MajorRiders fans have to watch out for these four events that give important points for the ranking of ESL.