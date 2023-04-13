Movistar Riders nail two wins in EMEA Masters debut

Yesterday afternoon a new edition of the EMEA Masters kicked off. The contest of League of Legends most important of Tier-2 European had as one of the first protagonists the Spanish squad of The Heretics. The brand new runners-up of the super league they had a good day and recorded two wins and one loss in the last turn against the Turkish champions. Today it was the turn to know how those first steps of the second Spanish representative were going to be: Movistar Riders.

The Riders, who also kept the crown of super league At the beginning of the month, they are placed in Group B, sharing an area with FUT Esports (Turkey TCL runner-up), Macko Esports (Italian PG National Champion) and AEGIS (third place of the LFL of France).

The Horsemen and a formula that went from less to more

the champions of super league They did not have the debut they could have dreamed of, the Madrid team measured them and fell to the Turkish squad of FUT Esports in what was the opening of the Cluster B.. However, far from that defeat having an impact on the team’s spirit and play, the riders they turned the page and kept the last two victories of the day.

FUT Esports 1-0 Movistar Riders;

1-0 Movistar Riders; AEGIS 0-1 Macko Esports;

Macko Esports 1-0 FUT Esports;

1-0 FUT Esports; AEGIS 0-1 Movistar Riders;

AEGIS 0-1 FUT Esports;

Macko Esports 0-1 Movistar Riders.

In this way the Cluster B. finalized a triple tie in his first day between Movistar Riders, Macko and FUT Esports; while the French representative with a 0-3 under his belt, is one step away from elimination. Below we share the games on Friday, which will be the last day of the B Group, you can tune them through the channel of the Twitch Spanish LVP.

Macko Esports vs. AEGIS;

Movistar Riders vs. FUT Esports;

vs. FUT Esports; Movistar Riders vs. AEGIS;

vs. AEGIS; FUT Esports vs. Macko Esports;

FUT Esports vs. AEGIS;

Movistar Riders vs. Macko Esports.

