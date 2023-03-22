Movistar Riders swept Fnatic TQ and was one step away from Zaragoza

The super league is already in its defining phase, the contest of Lol The most important event in Spain entered the definition phase and a new edition will soon conclude. Last week the first games of this stage of Playoffs where we came up with the removal of BISONS ECLUB and of Barça eSports. But this was not all, because during the last day we have witnessed the classification of The Heretics to the Grand Final of Zaragoza. It only remains to know who will be the rival of the heretics in what will be the last series of this split.

But to meet the next rival of The Heretics There are still two series to define. Today was the turn of the other key to the Quarterfinals between Fnatic TQ and Movistar Riders. The oranges and the riders, after a good Regular Phase they had to meet again to determine who would face rebels in the Semifinal, in search of the second slot in the Final, they gave us a great series who gave the winner to Movistar Riders. The blues They were forceful and crushed a 3-0 Fnatic TQ that he could not make a footing and must say goodbye to the dream of Zaragoza.

the squad of Movistar Riders He started the whole series and just as he started it, he finished it. In each game the riders managed to prevail almost without problems to the squad of Fnatic TQ and went Supa one of the main responsible for this. The Spanish shooter has had a magnificent performance in this series where he posted a final score of 3/20/27 using jinx and Xayah, Also noteworthy is the performance of isma (Xin Zhao, Wukong, Sejuani), the French jungler once again was key in obtaining objectives and constantly assisting in the lanes to carry Movistar Riders one step away from the Grand Final.

How do the Super League playoffs continue?

Without a doubt, this triumph was celebrated in a great way in the Gaming Office of Movistar Riders, However, they will not have much time to celebrate since next Thursday they will have to go out again to the Summoner’s Crack to face off for the second Semifinal of super league in view of Rebels Gaming In what the papers point out, a great series to rent balconies. This last crossing before Zaragoza will take just a few days, but the hype You already live from this zero minute.

Results

Round of 16

Fnatic TQ 3-0 BISONS ECLUB

3-0 BISONS ECLUB Barça eSports 1-3 Movistar Riders

Quarter finals

Rebels Gaming 1-3 The Heretics

Fnatic TQ 0-3 Movistar Riders

Semifinal

Rebels Gaming vs. Movistar Riders – Thursday 23 from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 2:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 11:00 a.m. MEX.

