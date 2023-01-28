Movistar Riders will debut against Heroic in the next ESL Pro League

Movistar Riders will have a litmus test at their debut in the next ESL Pro League (EPL). ESL has announced The distribution of the groups of the 17th season, which will be held from February 22 to March 26. With the new format introduced by the developer, the riders will debut in the new edition of the competition against Heroic, runner-up in the last major from Rio de Janeiro and winner of the BLAST Premier Fall Final.

Movistar Riders has familiar faces within its group and also top-level rivals. The riders are paired in group B with MOUZ, FURIA Esports, BIG, Complexity and SAW as well as the Danish team. In the event of beating Heroic in the first matchup, Riders would play their second match against the winner of the match between BIG and Complexity. In the event of losing, the Madrid organization would have two more opportunities thanks to the creation of a Middle Bracket and a lower bracket in group phrase.

The changes made by ESL for the EPL have left Movistar Riders as one of the main benefited teams. The riders took advantage of the expansion of teams -from 24 to 32- since they achieved direct classification as one of the three champions of the 2022 ESL Challenger. Within the group stage, the leader will go directly to the quarterfinals, while the second will be in a previous round. The third and winners of the last chance The playoffs will start from the first round.

Movistar Riders is currently looking to improve its sporting results and do even more with the arrival of Pere Solsona «sausoL«. The riders have started 2023 without being able to pass the round in the OMEN WGR Challenge 2023 and the CCT South Europe Series 2 despite starting well. Also, Riders is currently in the bottom bracket of the ESL Challenger League Season 44 after losing 2-0 against LDLC. The Madrid organization is waiting to debut in the ESL Pro League because it will not compete in the Intel Extreme Masters (IEM) of Katwowice.