“Mr. and Mrs. Smith” on Amazon Prime, a series full of ironies

Eighty Seconds on This Morning, “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, TV series version Which starts with a really basic scenario: an ordinary couple in the town are actually hiding two spies sent around the world on violent missions that are impossible.

Here Donald Glover and Maya Erskine brilliantly play the roles of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

As detectives, they’re not very good, but really, that’s not the theme of the series which mainly focuses on the birth and relationship problems these two are going through. After the first moments of intense happiness, shopping together in the market, the joy of cooking small dishes, well thatHey Hitman, living under the same roof, working together 24 hours a day, never taking leave, not sharing the same professional ambitions or the same personal desires, it hurts your relationship. This creates misunderstanding. This may even put you in couples therapy. The problem is that there are heavy weapons in the house and panic is part of the job.

Donald Glover and Maya Erskine are perfect in this series full of irony, humor, guest stars and story inconsistencies, which is a real little pleasure of a few hours airing on the Amazon Prime platform.