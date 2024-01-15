Mr. Wolf sequel starring Ben Affleck to be released on Prime Video

The platform reveals part of the casting and a summary of this second part.

We know a little more about the rest mr wolfe, Last month, we learned that ben affleck He will play the role of idiot again in the sequel of the film Gavin O’Connor Released in 2016. Yesterday, American media indiewire We found out where the rights to this second part were bought Warner Bros. By amazon mgm, Conclusion: The film, which is planned to be shot this year, will not be released in theaters, but on the Prime Video streaming platform.

But only the studio changes. Other than that, we take the same and start again! Even though Anna Kendrick still seems missing after eight years, jk simmons, Jon Bernthal And Cynthia Addai-Robinson Ben Affleck and Gavin O’Connor will reprise their roles bill dubuque Once again the director and screenwriter will wear their respective hats.

The studio also gives this sequel’s synopsis:

“When her former boss is murdered by unknown assassins, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina (Addie-Robinson) is forced to contact Christian Wolfe (Affleck) to solve the murder. With the help of his estranged and dangerous brother Brax (Bernthal), Chris uses his brilliant mind and illegal methods to piece together the unsolved puzzle. As they get closer to the truth, the trio attract the attention of some of the most ruthless killers around, who are determined to put an end to their quest.

Recall that in the original film, Christian Wolff’s character was introduced as a chartered accountant whose mathematical talents, which he puts to the service of criminal organizations, lead him to work for a robotics company prone to fraud. While she herself is the subject of an investigation. By anti crime squad.

It is Ben Affleck’s fourth film through Artists Equity, the company he co-founded with his partner Matt Damon, Amazon develops with MGM. last may came out Air, on the origins of the famous range of Nike sneakers. and then there was The greatest story never toldA behind-the-scenes documentary of the latest album Jennifer Lopezwhich will also appear in stop, a biopic dedicated to wrestler Anthony Robles, another Ben Affleck/Amazon collaboration. He is also working on his next film. animalsA political thriller.

If the actor-producer is the head of a company and his goal is to optimally distribute the profits from the films produced to all partners, this option still occurs in the context where exclusive releases of films on platforms are debated. . Barely two weeks ago, we found out that road house Will be released on Prime Video, but with its own director, Doug Lymancalled on the public to boycott it, noting that the film suffered a theatrical release – its release was immediately thwarted. Jake GyllenhaalThe headliner of the reboot, confirming that the film was always intended to be broadcast on the platform.

For now, this sequel mr wolfe It doesn’t have a release date yet, but it already has a big challenge: matching the first film, which made $155 million at the worldwide box office when it was released in theaters in 2016.

