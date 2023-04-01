MSI 2023: A second team secured their qualification

The MSI 2023 is just around the corner and we already know the second team qualified for the event, joining G2.

The League of Legends international tournament will take place in London and the leagues are beginning to define their representatives. Following G2 Esports’ qualification by winning the Winter Split, a second team secured their spot at MSI 2023, to be held during May. It should be noted that both squads can still improve their seed for the competition.

Little by little, the competitive League of Legends is getting closer to what will be the first international tournament of the year. We are talking, of course, about Mid-Season Invitationalwhich will be held in London England. Earlier this year, Riot Games announced that the tournament would receive a change of formate for this edition, what The number of participants also increased.. G2 Esports recently sealed their place in the tournament by winning the LEC Winter Split. On this Wednesday’s day, the team that joined the samurai in MSI 2023 is Cloud9by obtaining a pass to the Spring LCS Grand Final.

For the second round of the Upper Bracket, the roster made up of Fudge, Blaber, EMENES, Berserker and Zven defeated FlyQuest 3-0. Thus, Cloud9 reached the LCS final and made sure, at least, to qualify for the MSI Play-In. Of course, the team led by Mithy will be able to seal their pass to the Main Stage if they win the Grand Final. This is the same case for G2, who will get it if they end up winning the LEC Spring Split. As for the rest of the leagues, the representatives will be confirmed until they reach the 13 participants.

Definitely, Cloud9 and G2 Esports are the first teams to set their appearance at MSI 2023. If you want to know more about the new format that the tournament will have and all the information about it, you can visit this link. The Mid Season Invitational will be held in London from May 2-21.