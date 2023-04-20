MSI: When is the draw for the Group Stage?

MSI London is just around the corner and the Group Stage draw date has already been revealed.

The first major international League of Legends tournament this year will be held in London, England and it’s getting closer. The Mid-Season Invitational (M: YES) will start from May 2 and everyone is wondering When will the draw for the Group Phase take place? Therefore, here at CodigoEsports we are here to answer your questions.

As the days go by, the expectation grows around the first international competition of this year. As we all know, the Mid Season Invitational will be held in London from May 2 to 21 and most participants are already defined. If you want to see the list of qualified teams so far, here you can find it. In this edition, another of the novelties that there will be is the debut of the double elimination format, both for the Play-In and the Main Stage. Of course, This generates a lot of expectation about the draw for the Group Phasesince it will leave very good confrontations.

When is the draw for the Group Phase?

The draw for the MSI 2023 Group Phase will be next Sunday, April 23, although what is not yet clear is the schedule. This is because it will be done after the LEC Spring Split finals, which obviously we do not know how long it will last. What we can affirm is that the finals will start from 10:00 /11:00 /12:00 /13:00 . Therefore, the draw will start at least 3 hours after that. In any case, you can enter the LoL Esports page to enjoy the LEC final and, later, live the draw.

In short, this Sunday we will know finally the group and the rivals of Rainbow7, representative of Latin America, at the MSI. Finally, it is still not clear if Riot will only draw the Play-In that day or if it will also happen with the Main Event, something that generated uncertainty among fans.