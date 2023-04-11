MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Check out the nominees

Admin 3 hours ago Entertainment Leave a comment 34 Views

MTV has released the list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with voting now open on the website until April 17.

The awards will be broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, live on MTV and Pluto TV on MTV Pluto TV (157). The presentation will be on behalf of the great icon of cinema and television, Drew Barrymore.

Read more:

Among the nominees, Top Gun: MaverickNetflix series Stranger Things It is Wandinha and HBO series The Last of Us It is The White Lotus. Voting is open on the event’s official website.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Best movie

  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
  • elvis
  • No! Do not look!
  • Panic VI
  • He used to smile
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Best Series

  • Stranger Things
  • The Last of Us
  • The White Lotus
  • Wandinha
  • wolf pack
  • yellowstone
  • yellowjackets

Best Acting — FILM

  • Austin Butler — elvis
  • Florence Pugh — Do not worry, dear
  • Keke Palmer — No! Do not look!
  • Michael B Jordan — Creed III
  • Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance — SERIES

  • Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
  • Christina Ricci — yellowjackets
  • Jenna Ortega — Wandinha
  • Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
  • Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

best hero

  • Diego Luna — Andor
  • Jenna Ortega — Wandinha
  • Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  • Peter Pascal — The Last of Us
  • Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

best villain

  • Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
  • Harry Styles — Do not worry, dear
  • Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
  • M3GAN — M3GAN
  • The Bear — The White Powder Bear

Best kiss

  • Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — The Last of Us
  • Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman
  • Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks
  • Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & The Six
  • Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedy Performance

  • Adam Sandler — mystery in paris
  • Dylan O’Brien – Lie Influencer
  • Jennifer Coolidge — Armed Marriage
  • Keke Palmer — No! Do not look!
  • Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

New artist

  • Bad Bunny — Bullet train
  • Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
  • Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
  • Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things
  • Rachel Sennott — Death Death Death

Best Fight

  • Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet train
  • Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Panic VI
  • Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things
  • Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. All – John Wick 4
  • Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Best Scared Acting

  • Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
  • Jesse Tyler Ferguson — The White Powder Bear
  • Justin Long — brutal nights
  • Rachel Sennott — Death Death Death
  • Sosie Bacon — He used to smile

Best Partnership

  • Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — justiceiras
  • Jenna Ortega + Cosa — Wandinha
  • Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
  • Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus
  • Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick

Most Fucking Cast

  • Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
  • Outer Banks
  • Stranger Things
  • Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best music

  • Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Panic VI)
  • Doja Cat — Vegas (elvis)
  • Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • OneRepublic — I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
  • Rihanna — Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After)
  • Taylor Swift — Carolina (A Place Far From Here)

Best Doc Reality

  • Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • The Kardashians
  • The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

  • All-Star Shore
  • big brother
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars
  • The Challenge: USA
  • The Traitors

Best Presenter

  • Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show
  • Joel Madden — ink master
  • Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer
  • RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly ClarksonShow

Best Squad of Reality

  • Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules
  • Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
  • RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race
  • Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
  • Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies

Best Music Documentary

  • halftime
  • Love, Lizzo
  • Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
  • sheryl
  • The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube from Olhar Digital? Subscribe to the channel!

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Emirates will offer daily flights to Toronto from April 20 – VoeNews – Notícias do Turismo

Shared Share Shared Shared Email …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

About Us  Contact Us  Privacy Policy
© 2023 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved