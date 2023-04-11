MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Check out the nominees

MTV has released the list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with voting now open on the website until April 17.
The awards will be broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, live on MTV and Pluto TV on MTV Pluto TV (157). The presentation will be on behalf of the great icon of cinema and television, Drew Barrymore.
Among the nominees, Top Gun: MaverickNetflix series Stranger Things It is Wandinha and HBO series The Last of Us It is The White Lotus. Voting is open on the event’s official website.
Check out the full list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards!
Best movie
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
- elvis
- No! Do not look!
- Panic VI
- He used to smile
- Top Gun: Maverick
Best Series
- Stranger Things
- The Last of Us
- The White Lotus
- Wandinha
- wolf pack
- yellowstone
- yellowjackets
Best Acting — FILM
- Austin Butler — elvis
- Florence Pugh — Do not worry, dear
- Keke Palmer — No! Do not look!
- Michael B Jordan — Creed III
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
Best Performance — SERIES
- Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus
- Christina Ricci — yellowjackets
- Jenna Ortega — Wandinha
- Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six
- Sadie Sink — Stranger Things
- Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building
best hero
- Diego Luna — Andor
- Jenna Ortega — Wandinha
- Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Peter Pascal — The Last of Us
- Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick
best villain
- Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
- Harry Styles — Do not worry, dear
- Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things
- M3GAN — M3GAN
- The Bear — The White Powder Bear
Best kiss
- Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — The Last of Us
- Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman
- Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks
- Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & The Six
- Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building
Best Comedy Performance
- Adam Sandler — mystery in paris
- Dylan O’Brien – Lie Influencer
- Jennifer Coolidge — Armed Marriage
- Keke Palmer — No! Do not look!
- Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
New artist
- Bad Bunny — Bullet train
- Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon
- Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things
- Rachel Sennott — Death Death Death
Best Fight
- Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet train
- Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Panic VI
- Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things
- Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. All – John Wick 4
- Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor
Best Scared Acting
- Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus
- Jesse Tyler Ferguson — The White Powder Bear
- Justin Long — brutal nights
- Rachel Sennott — Death Death Death
- Sosie Bacon — He used to smile
Best Partnership
- Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — justiceiras
- Jenna Ortega + Cosa — Wandinha
- Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us
- Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus
- Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick
Most Fucking Cast
- Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
- Outer Banks
- Stranger Things
- Teen Wolf: The Movie
Best music
- Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Panic VI)
- Doja Cat — Vegas (elvis)
- Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)
- OneRepublic — I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)
- Rihanna — Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After)
- Taylor Swift — Carolina (A Place Far From Here)
Best Doc Reality
- Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- The Kardashians
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- Vanderpump Rules
Best Competition Series
- All-Star Shore
- big brother
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars
- The Challenge: USA
- The Traitors
Best Presenter
- Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show
- Joel Madden — ink master
- Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer
- RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly ClarksonShow
Best Squad of Reality
- Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules
- Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
- RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
- Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies
Best Music Documentary
- halftime
- Love, Lizzo
- Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
- sheryl
- The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie
