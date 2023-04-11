MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023: Check out the nominees

MTV has released the list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, with voting now open on the website until April 17.

The awards will be broadcast from the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 7, live on MTV and Pluto TV on MTV Pluto TV (157). The presentation will be on behalf of the great icon of cinema and television, Drew Barrymore.

Among the nominees, Top Gun: MaverickNetflix series Stranger Things It is Wandinha and HBO series The Last of Us It is The White Lotus. Voting is open on the event’s official website.

Check out the full list of nominees for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards!

Best movie

Avatar: The Way of Water

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

elvis

No! Do not look!

Panic VI

He used to smile

Top Gun: Maverick

Best Series

Stranger Things

The Last of Us

The White Lotus

Wandinha

wolf pack

yellowstone

yellowjackets

Best Acting — FILM

Austin Butler — elvis

Florence Pugh — Do not worry, dear

Keke Palmer — No! Do not look!

Michael B Jordan — Creed III

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

Best Performance — SERIES

Aubrey Plaza — The White Lotus

Christina Ricci — yellowjackets

Jenna Ortega — Wandinha

Riley Keough — Daisy Jones & The Six

Sadie Sink — Stranger Things

Selena Gomez – Only Murders in the Building

best hero

Diego Luna — Andor

Jenna Ortega — Wandinha

Paul Rudd — Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Peter Pascal — The Last of Us

Tom Cruise — Top Gun: Maverick

best villain

Elizabeth Olsen — Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Harry Styles — Do not worry, dear

Jamie Campbell Bower — Stranger Things

M3GAN — M3GAN

The Bear — The White Powder Bear

Best kiss

Anna Torv + Philip Prajoux — The Last of Us

Harry Styles + David Dawson — My Policeman

Madison Bailey + Rudy Pankow — Outer Banks

Riley Keough + Sam Claflin — Daisy Jones & The Six

Selena Gomez + Cara Delevingne — Only Murders in the Building

Best Comedy Performance

Adam Sandler — mystery in paris

Dylan O’Brien – Lie Influencer

Jennifer Coolidge — Armed Marriage

Keke Palmer — No! Do not look!

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

New artist

Bad Bunny — Bullet train

Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Emma D’Arcy — House of the Dragon

Joseph Quinn — Stranger Things

Rachel Sennott — Death Death Death

Best Fight

Brad Pitt (Ladybug) vs Bad Bunny (The Wolf) — Bullet train

Courteney Cox (Gale Weathers) vs. Ghostface — Panic VI

Jamie Campbell Bower (Vecna) vs. Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) — Stranger Things

Keanu Reeves (John Wick) vs. All – John Wick 4

Escape from Narkina 5 — Andor

Best Scared Acting

Jennifer Coolidge — The White Lotus

Jesse Tyler Ferguson — The White Powder Bear

Justin Long — brutal nights

Rachel Sennott — Death Death Death

Sosie Bacon — He used to smile

Best Partnership

Camila Mendes + Maya Hawke — justiceiras

Jenna Ortega + Cosa — Wandinha

Pedro Pascal + Bella Ramsey — The Last of Us

Simona Tabasco + Beatrice Grannò — The White Lotus

Tom Cruise + Miles Teller — Top Gun: Maverick

Most Fucking Cast

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

Outer Banks

Stranger Things

Teen Wolf: The Movie

Best music

Demi Lovato – Still Alive (Panic VI)

Doja Cat — Vegas (elvis)

Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand (Top Gun: Maverick)

OneRepublic — I Ain’t Worried (Top Gun: Maverick)

Rihanna — Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After)

Taylor Swift — Carolina (A Place Far From Here)

Best Doc Reality

Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

The Kardashians

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Vanderpump Rules

Best Competition Series

All-Star Shore

big brother

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars

The Challenge: USA

The Traitors

Best Presenter

Drew Barrymore — The Drew Barrymore Show

Joel Madden — ink master

Nick Cannon — The Masked Singer

RuPaul — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kelly Clarkson — The Kelly ClarksonShow

Best Squad of Reality

Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent — Vanderpump Rules

Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke — The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage — RuPaul’s Drag Race

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) — Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Tori Deal and Devin Walker — The Challenge: Ride or Dies

Best Music Documentary

halftime

Love, Lizzo

Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

sheryl

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie

