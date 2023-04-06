MTV Movie & TV Awards reveals this year’s nominations

BEST CAST
• Ant-Man and the Wasp: quantity
• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After
• Outer Banks
• Stranger Things
• Teen Wolf: The Movie
BEST MUSIC
• Demi Lovato – Still Alive ( Panic VI )
• Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)
• Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand ( Top Gun: Maverick )
• OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried ( Top Gun: Maverick )
• Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)
• Taylor Swift – Carolina (A Place Far Away From Here)
BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES
• Jersey Shore family vacations
• The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
• Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition
• The Kardashians
• Vanderpump Rules
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
• All-Star Shore
• Big Brother
• RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars
• The Traitors
BEST PRESENTER
• Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show
• Joel Madden – Ink Master
• Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer
• RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race
• Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show
BEST ON-SCREEN REALITY TEAM
• Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation
• Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies
• RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race
• Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – Vanderpump Rules
• Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY
• halftime
• Love, Lizzo
• Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me
• Sheryl
• The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie