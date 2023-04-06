MTV Movie & TV Awards reveals this year’s nominations

BEST CAST

• Ant-Man and the Wasp: quantity

• Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After

• Outer Banks

• Stranger Things

• Teen Wolf: The Movie

BEST MUSIC

• Demi Lovato – Still Alive ( Panic VI )

• Doja Cat – Vegas (Elvis)

• Lady Gaga – Hold My Hand ( Top Gun: Maverick )

• OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried ( Top Gun: Maverick )

• Rihanna – Lift Me Up (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever)

• Taylor Swift – Carolina (A Place Far Away From Here)

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

• Jersey Shore family vacations

• The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

• Family Reunion: Love & Hip Hop Edition

• The Kardashians

• Vanderpump Rules

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

• All-Star Shore

• Big Brother

• RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

• The Traitors

BEST PRESENTER

• Drew Barrymore – The Drew Barrymore Show

• Joel Madden – Ink Master

• Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

• RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

• Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show

BEST ON-SCREEN REALITY TEAM

• Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, Vinny Guadagnino, Pauly D (MVP) – Jersey Shore Family Vacation

• Tori Deal and Devin Walker – The Challenge: Ride or Dies

• RuPaul Charles and Michelle Visage – RuPaul’s Drag Race

• Ariana Madix, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, LaLa Kent – ​​Vanderpump Rules

• Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

• halftime

• Love, Lizzo

• Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

• Sheryl

• The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean’s American Pie