A fascinating exhibition at Mudel Deinze. Works by the Bruges painter Jan de Willigher hang in six rooms of the Municipal Museum. Although the 58-year-old artist has already exhibited in various foreign museums, this is her first major exhibition in Flanders, following a previous visit to Gaasbeek Castle. His creations are brazenly dirty and showcase an enchanting play of extraterrestrial colours.

Upon closer inspection, De Vliegher’s brush strokes are simply abstract shapes, but if you step back a few steps, you’ll see a detailed, light-filled scene. Strikingly, each job was done in just one day. “De Vliegher works on the wet,” says Baucis de Decker, a scientific model employee. “Everything must be finished before the paint dries. This is why he only paints in an unheated studio during the winter months. If it’s too hot, his paint will dry too quickly.”

“Artists have long tried to make their brushstrokes as invisible as possible,” says De Decker. “But you can perfectly follow de Vliegher’s process on canvas. His thick brush strokes are clearly distinct. Although his works appear realistic from afar, he calls himself an abstract painter. (read more below photo)

Anyone who studies the work closely will see an almost unrecognizable scene. , © if

“What De Vliegher does seems carefree, but it is preceded by an enormous preparation”, concludes De Dekker. “Throughout the year he travels and takes thousands of photographs. With Photoshop he puts the images together into a balanced composition that he transforms into a painting. He paints directly from the pot, not from a pallet. Sometimes there are ninety pots of paint in his studio, which he applies with muddled strokes. Texture is important, so is color. He even uses fluorescent paint, which quickly looks kitschy , in such a way that his work almost becomes a source of light.

De Vliegher’s unique creations made the Bruges painter a well-known name abroad. “Our curator Wim Lammertijn thought the time had come to display them in a museum in Flanders as well.”

The exhibition runs till September 17, 2023.