Multifaceted Resilience and Its Impact on Physical and Emotional Well-Being

The massive shift to remote work in March 2020 upended the norms where. However, true flexibility is much more than the freedom to work remotely. Many companies started back on the path to in-person presence in 2023. But the need for flexible structures adapted to specific needs that guarantee the balance of personal, family and professional life has also become the basis of the physical and emotional well-being of employees.

As much of the debate continues over the hybrid environment where most organizations operate and where individual employee experiences can vary significantly, the consulting firm McKinsey has created an Organizational Health Index to assess the impact of work on well-being in these organizational models. .

The index is based on a cultural benchmark set by organizations that telework 100% of the time, taking into account two key factors:

Working Environment: How effectively and in what ways does the organization develop a clear and consistent set of values ​​and norms that promote an efficient, enjoyable, and productive work environment when working remotely?

Inspiration: How effectively and in what manner the organization develops employee loyalty and enthusiasm, and motivates people to make extraordinary efforts to perform at their best.

The index, which analyzed more than 2,600 companies from 100 countries, revealed that companies that have maintained 100% remote work and taken care of these two parameters have achieved exceptional results in evaluating health and well-being, partly Rates have been achieved. Of its employees. Given this data, the question arises: Strategically, is returning to full attendance a wise move?

Three Areas to Advance in Resilience

The alternative is to risk losing people and not attracting key talent at a time when HR departments face the challenge of finding talent for critical positions. According to the consulting firm, 44% of people who left work temporarily during the pandemic returned because they were offered flexible work environments.

As competitiveness is extraordinary thanks to globalization that overtakes all types of organizations thanks to the technology and talent that a company may need anywhere in the world, McKinsey recalls that there are three areas in which companies can work on their resilience. Are. There are forms of work organization that provide employees with a sense of control over their professional and personal lives, whether they are working in-person, hybrid, or remotely.

Where you can work. This is the element that is most embedded in the way companies view flexibility. Among employees who left the workforce and then returned, nine in 10 said control over where work could be done was an important factor, whether the role was in-person, remote or hybrid. Leaders should consider ways to give employees a sense of control over their workplace. Hybrid work models, with fixed days in the office, are flexible in a wrong way, and not all parts of a person’s work have to be done in person. For example, a large technology company adopted a model called “retail flex”, which allows its in-store employees to work remotely while performing technical support or online sales tasks.

When you can work. This element of flexibility may include employees setting their own work days and hours, giving sufficient advance notice of overtime and schedule changes so work remains predictable, and allowing people to take time off when appropriate. Three out of four workers, whether in-person, hybrid or remote, reported that having control over when they work was a significant factor influencing their decision to accept their current job. To retain employees, organizations need to find ways to reset expectations of 24/7 availability and stop imposing rigid schedules on employees. They must trust that work will get done and that employees will have adequate time and energy for their personal responsibilities and well-being. A large automotive company initiated a digital shutdown period and disabled the ability of employees to send and receive work emails on weekends and company holidays.

How can this work? This third element of flexibility means putting employees in the driver’s seat of their daily work activities, from allowing them to control their workload to empowering them to decide how to perform work tasks. Three out of five in-person employees and four out of five hybrid or remote employees reported that having control over how work gets done was an important reason for accepting their current job. A technology, media and telecommunications company rewards employees for improving efficiency. When a smart employee automated a time-consuming task and saved four hours a week, the company not only expanded his job responsibilities to fill the four “extra” hours, but also allowed him to spend the recovered time at lunch. Encouraged to. To work on a personally meaningful project or to socialize with peers.



This is the image of resilient well-being

According to McKinsey, the Emotional Health Index showed that companies that provide a flexible workplace with high levels of well-being adopt the following practices:

Six characteristics of flexible well-being 1.- Clarity about working methods. They set expectations, clear and consistent meeting protocols, and incorporate asynchronous work practices, enabling collaboration without real-time communication through role clarity and operational discipline. 2.-Performance Expectations. They create an environment through performance goals and reviews where colleagues inside and outside the office feel on a level playing field. 3.- Transparency. They have a single source of information for all managers and employees through shared knowledge and process-based capabilities (for example, a regularly updated manual that establishes rules and regulations). 4.- Management adapted to hybrid model. Hybrid organizations encourage informed and deliberate decisions by working together in person, focusing on important moments, helping employees understand work rules and why they are asked to come to the workplace. . These companies start from the same principle when work is 100% remote. 5.- Trust and commitment. These organizations create a welcoming work environment that creates a sense of belonging, trust, and well-being. 6.- Ability to learn. They make quick decisions, regularly evaluate and define what works and what needs improvement. The culture generated shares lessons learned, including failures, and establishes a leadership model that is characterized by digitalization and data-based decision making.

The time has come for a multifaceted understanding of resilience. Gaining a competitive advantage in attracting new talent means having flexibility in where, when and how to hire. But you must have a strategy that creates an adequate work environment and keeps employees motivated. From a business perspective, the dilemma is very clear. Maintain flexibility to retain and grow talent; Or return to face-to-face and see an increase in unwanted turnover.