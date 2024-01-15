Multimax and Samsung introduce CrediMax for interest-free installment purchases

The largest multi-brand in Venezuela Multimax store, he launched credimax, A new product developed by hand SAMSUNGIn the first phase, to benefit 1,000 customers, at the Valencia headquarters (Bolivar Norte Avenue) and in Sambil La Candelaria, a quota was given to make purchases in installments without interest.

To be able to live this new shopping experience, you must be a member of the network PriorityMaxThis is what they announced Nassar Ramzan Dagga Mujamad, Chairman of CLX Group, Users selected to enjoy this benefit will be notified through a text message, which will be sent by the customer to the number associated with the particular service. multimax,

“We are focused on providing quality products and services to all Venezuelans, making them more accessible, offering our customers the possibility to buy an important range of them at a special price and pay in installments, its No payment can be made without any type of interest”, express Nassar Daggabusiness group leader,

Financing Plans on Multimax

credimax there is a new bet Multimax Store This 2024, in this first phase, will allow beneficiaries to access financing plans of up to $200 on selected Samsung brand products. To avail this privilege, customers must pay 40% of the item’s value as initial payment, while the remaining amount is distributed in a total of 6 biweekly installments.

The initial phase will come into effect this Monday, March 4, and beneficiaries will be able to use the space available only at the Valencia (Bolivar Norte Avenue) and Sambil La Candelaria (Caracas) headquarters until next Friday, March 8.

“CrediMax comes to benefit and improve the shopping experience of all customers who are already part of PriorityMax, a members club that we launched last year and which offers many opportunities, which are now available through this new product have become stronger with the joining ofThey said Dagga Mujamad,

It should be noted that associates who will start enjoying this new benefit will find improvements in the web portal: www.prioritymaxve.comWhich will allow them to report their payments and verify their account status, among other options.

The best brands in one place!

For more than four years, Multimax Store It remains the favorite multi-brand store of Venezuelans throughout the country. The system was designed, as a way to reward customer loyalty throughout the national territory PriorityMaxWhich has received incredible reception just one year after its launch.

Through this program, associates can access discounts and special offers that are not available to regular customers of the multi-brand. In addition, the service makes it easier for members to shop through preferential payment lockers in all stores and gives them priority access on special dates, such as openings and. black FridayIn others.

Visit the website of Venezuela’s largest multi-brand, www.multimaxstore.com And discover all the products and discounts available through its virtual store. Find out more about the unique offers of multimax such as through their social networks @multimax_storeWhere you can know about all the news and promotions that the multi-brand has for you.