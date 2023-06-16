Multiple reports of misconduct by Dutch Senate president: “authoritarian” and “obnoxious”

There have been several reports of misconduct by Dutch Senate President Jan Anthony Bruijn. A Senate spokesman confirmed this following a report by Dutch broadcaster NOS. According to the spokesperson, some employees may have felt “inappropriate treatment,” without commenting on the nature of the allegations.

NOS talks about regular scolding. Senate staffers would call Brujan’s style “authoritarian” and “obnoxious”. Brujan’s behavior will be good against MPs. According to the Dutch public broadcaster, the Clerk, the highest official of the Senate, has addressed the Senate President. Bruijn must have been shocked by the allegations and promises a speedy recovery. The news is especially relevant as Bruijn said earlier this year that he wanted to stay on as president of the Dutch Senate. He will be the pro tempore president of the new Senate after Tuesday’s installation.

A spokesman for the VVD, Bruijn’s party, was not yet available for comment. Last year, Khadija Areeb, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, resigned from the Dutch Chamber after alleged abusive behavior. VVD leader and Prime Minister Mark Rutte has also admitted several times that he can be very angry and hot-tempered at times.