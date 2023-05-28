Multiroom: One Music System for Your Entire Home

Provide multiple rooms in your home with music controlled from one app? Then we are talking about multi-room systems, such as Sonos, Denon or Harman Kardon. But how does it work and what can you do with it?

All multi-room speakers are wireless speakers – but not all wireless speakers are multi-room ready. But what exactly does that mean? The answer is already somewhat in the word ‘multiroom’ or ‘many rooms’. These are audio devices designed to work together, even if they are in different rooms. Of course, you can only use one device, but additional possibilities emerge if you bring two or more devices into your home.

Not only will you find wireless speakers in most multi-room manufacturers. Most also provide soundbars and separate amplifiers. it is very useful. That way you can choose exactly the right audio solution for each room. In the living room near the TV, a beautiful Dolby Atmos soundbar is a better choice than a tiny wireless speaker, for example. In the bathroom, a waterproof model may be a better idea than a more audiophile multiroom amplifier with two hi-fi speakers.

Lots of music, but (too) few speakers? Quickly expand your multiroom system!

There are also hi-fi and surround devices that have built-in multi-room functions. For example, think of stereo amplifiers to which your own speakers are connected or an AV receiver that controls a large home cinema. For example, you can focus on the best experience in certain rooms, while you can place wireless speakers in other rooms where you play music as background noise.

What are the features of a multi-room device?

We’re going to talk more about what specific brands like Sonos or Denon have to offer. But there are several features that you almost always encounter:

You control everything through one app. Wireless speaker can play solo. But if you want, you can keep multiple devices in a group. For a party, for example, or spring cleaning. They then play music in sync. You can play with something different in every room. That way you can cook with a great playlist while your daughter listens to Taylor Swift in her room. There are many models that you can combine as you wish. One small speaker in the kitchen, two large speakers in the living room? To whom can Which audio devices and speakers you can choose from depends on the brand range. You can always expand step by step as well. With wireless speakers there is usually a small, medium, and large model. Those sizes correspond to the sizes of the rooms in which they perform best. First, you play music through a streaming service like Spotify. It is also possible to play internet radio and your own files. In addition, sometimes you have other options, such as playing sound from the TV or a connected record player. You can also forward it to speakers in other rooms.

app is important

It is no coincidence that we have put the app at the first place in the list. Multiroom products tend to be a bit more complicated than simple Bluetooth speakers. You can do more with it and you have more options too. This can lead to complicated operations. But the point of a (good) multi-room system is that everyone in the family can play their music seamlessly. An obvious app that your teen but grandkids can use too, so indispensable.

You can do everything in the Multi-Room app: adjust volume, search and select music, create playlists and group speakers. You can also usually adjust the sound via an equalizer. Depending on the device, there are sometimes some additional options as well. You will occasionally have to install updates through the app. Multiroom devices run a lot of software.

Sonos and its competitors

If you think of multiroom when you automatically think of Sonos, you’re absolutely right. This brand is majorly the big name in the field of wireless speakers that you can group. It is a market leader with vast experience in software and hardware.

But of course there are other brands that offer alternatives. For example Yamaha or HEOS (Denon/Marantz), which, like Sonos, offer multiple speakers and audio devices that work perfectly together within the brand. Along with them you’ll find Denon Home wireless speakers, but also a number of audio devices with HEOS built-in.

In Yamaha you will find MusicCast. This Japanese brand also has some wireless speakers that only require a socket. But they’ve made many more hi-fi and surround sound devices with MusicCast. Yamaha also offers a piano that can play music autonomously and that you can control with the MusicCast app.

You also have BlueOS, the multi-room software you can find with various audio brands. It has BlueSound speakers and a soundbar, similar to Sonos. You can connect these with DALI, Monitor Audio, NAD, PSB and Hi-Fi devices from Roxon and large amplified Hi-Fi speakers. There are even high-end devices worth several thousands of euros.

Multiroom vs Airplay 2 and Chromecast

Apple’s AirPlay 2 and Google’s Chromecast also allow you to group speakers ad hoc and play music in sync. In addition, you can easily connect speakers of different brands. Group a Bang & Olufsen speaker with a bunch of Bose? You can do with these two options. You can operate AirPlay 2 through your iPhone, iPad, or Mac. You can’t do this on Android.

However, there’s a big difference between AirPlay 2 and Chromecast on the one hand and multi-room systems like Sonos or HEOS on the other. The latter are completely built into audio devices. For example, it allows you to send TV sound playing on a Sonos soundbar to Sonos speakers in the kitchen. It’s useful to keep following that football match. Or if you buy a Yamaha or Denon device with a built-in CD player, you can even play discs on the ceiling speakers. This is not possible with Apple or Google software. You can send sound from just one app (such as from a streaming service) to the grouped speakers.

Your TV and Multi-Room Speakers

Multiroom speakers don’t just play music. Most brands also offer soundbars that fit into multi-room systems. You can also use these soundbars as a separate TV sound solution. Sometimes the range also has an amplifier with an HDMI input. You’ll also find advanced AV receivers with multiple inputs for consoles and Blu-ray players from Denon, Marantz, NAD, and Yamaha.

Demanding movie lovers get another great option with a soundbar that fits into a multi-room system. If desired, you can supplement these devices with two wireless speakers that you place on the back and/or a wireless subwoofer. This way you can create a real surround setup where you are enveloped by movie sound.