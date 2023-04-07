Multiversus made history and now it’s gone: can fighting games be Free-to-Play?

Multiversus hit very hard on its release. The combination of a free fighting game with a Smash Bros. style and a wide variety of characters from Warner Bros. licenses, all seasoned -it must be said- at a time when the lack of news in the genre also helped. We said that he had made history and that is evident. The peak of users on Steam is not equaled by any other fighting game, multiplying by three the data of Dragon Ball FighterZ and by six those of Mortal Kombat 11. But time passed, users were falling and after losing 99% of the base and staying below the usual average of other more established games, Warner Bros. announced the closure of the beta to return “stronger than ever” in 2024. The news was one last nail in the coffin for the -few- players who were still in contention with the game.

The fact that the beta was closed and that it had no continuity until version 1.0 surprised the community, perhaps because the hit and the updates were such that no one remembered or wanted to remember that it was a beta. But the decision seems to make sense in order to try to reconsider the reasons for success and, above all, the reasons for having died of success in order to be able to recover the lost impact.

His surprise goodbye also left some doubts, such as whether Free-to-Play was a good model for fighting games. In an interview with Harada, father of Tekken, he said that it depended on the type of game and that his saga would never go there, but on the other hand Riot’s Project L is going to adopt this format and it has worked for him with his previous projects (from League of Legends to Valorant). Is the closure of Multiversus the fault of the model or how the model has been applied? Surely the second.

The game has not been able to maintain interest or have a rate of updates like the one that these F2P titles require. Being free attracts, but you need something else to retain About Multiversus

When the closure was announced, I wondered why, if it had such an impact on me at the beginning, I stopped playing it from one day to the next. And I was finding answers that perhaps were not definitive but that, added together, left a general image of the problem. The cast of characters, varied and versatile, did not attract my attention too much except for some specific novelty. The combat system was fun and the concept of duo battles was nice, but I also didn’t think it managed to be more festive and with more character than Smash Bros. And the updates, at least in my case, didn’t motivate me too much to continue playing to unlock elements that, honestly, neither was nor fa.

The initial impact was very good. Being free allowed a lot of people to try it out. And to boot, you found someone you liked to control (Arya, for example). But in the long run, the game became defined precisely by being an ill-defined amalgamation of proposals, mechanics, and rewards, and paradoxically, too diffuse to retain people from so many diverse interests.

What happened to me has surely been extrapolated at a general level. Due to its great variety of universes, you could go weeks without new content to your liking and it is evident, as Maximilian Dood says in one of his videos, that success surpassed Warner Bros., unable to keep up with the pace of updates and news that it demanded. a game and player base like it had at its start.

The panorama has now changed, because when I return, the genre will have been regenerated with Street Fighter 6, Tekken 8 and the leaked new Mortal Kombat. And besides, he will have lost the confidence of those who raised him to the top a year ago. So that return plan should be even more ambitious and surprising. We’ll see if he succeeds. Because another free-to-play appears that we do think will know how to manage this model: Project L.