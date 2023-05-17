Muse Dash PC Game Full Version Free Download 2020

about this game

You are our destined master!

what? ! Are your hands broken? meow meow? Tan 90°!

That’s not important! Even if you are not confident in action games

It might even take the exact amount of time an audio bit to fix!

Choose your favorite Singer Kawaii to go through the fairy tale set and smash the stupid idiots to win!!!!

[gameplay]

Fight enemies in the air and on the ground to the rhythm of the audio with simple left and right controls, carefully avoiding the occasional obstacle! ! Although easy to operate, rich music tracks and well-designed rhythm points make the game very exciting and playable!

